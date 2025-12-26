GBC day three: Cambodia still rejects Thai ceasefire terms

The secretary-level meeting of the Thailand–Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) entered its third day on December 26 at the meeting room on the third floor of the Immigration Bureau office at the Ban Phakkad permanent border checkpoint, Khlong Yai subdistrict, Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi, according to reporters.

Attention is on whether Cambodia will accept Thailand’s three proposals:

Cambodia must declare a ceasefire first. The ceasefire must be genuine and continuous. Cambodia must cooperate seriously and in good faith on demining operations.

Over the past two days, the atmosphere has been tense. The Cambodian side has been led by Maj Gen Nhem Boraden, as chair of the Cambodian GBC secretariat, while the Thai side has been led by Gen Nattapong Praokaew, Deputy Chief of Staff at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, as chair of the Thai GBC secretariat.