GBC day three: Cambodia still rejects Thai ceasefire terms

The secretary-level meeting of the Thailand–Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) entered its third day on December 26 at the meeting room on the third floor of the Immigration Bureau office at the Ban Phakkad permanent border checkpoint, Khlong Yai subdistrict, Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi, according to reporters.
Attention is on whether Cambodia will accept Thailand’s three proposals:
Over the past two days, the atmosphere has been tense. The Cambodian side has been led by Maj Gen Nhem Boraden, as chair of the Cambodian GBC secretariat, while the Thai side has been led by Gen Nattapong Praokaew, Deputy Chief of Staff at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, as chair of the Thai GBC secretariat.
On the first day of talks, December 24, the meeting lasted only 30 minutes, during which Thailand submitted the three proposals for Cambodia to consider.
On the second day, December 25, the meeting began at 10.00am. Cambodia then submitted a counter-proposal to Thailand. The meeting was adjourned and further sessions were scheduled for 2.00pm, then postponed to 6.00pm, and postponed again to 7.30pm.
At 7.40pm, the Cambodian GBC secretariat delegation arrived in full, with visibly tense expressions, to continue discussions. However, the Thai side maintained its position on the three proposals and Cambodia still did not agree.
An ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) from Malaysia, based in Thailand, continued to observe the talks.
Reporters said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also Interior Minister, has called a National Security Council (NSC) meeting at 3.00pm today. Relevant agencies including the Foreign Ministry, Defence Ministry and the armed forces are expected to attend to consider next steps if Cambodia continues to reject Thailand’s three proposals.
Earlier, Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit said that if Thailand’s proposals are not accepted, Thailand would not travel to attend any GBC meeting or sign any agreement.