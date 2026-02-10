Anutin: Not yet time for coalition talks as EC endorsement awaited

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday he would not begin negotiations to form a coalition government yet, saying he would wait for the Election Commission (EC) to announce and endorse the official election results first.

Although his party appeared to hold a commanding lead in the unofficial tally so far, Anutin said the count was not yet complete and the results must be certified by the EC before he starts talks with prospective coalition partners.

He said he was adhering to proper procedures and would not comment on matters that have not been finalised.

