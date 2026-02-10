Anutin: Not yet time for coalition talks as EC endorsement awaited

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday he would not begin negotiations to form a coalition government yet, saying he would wait for the Election Commission (EC) to announce and endorse the official election results first.
Although his party appeared to hold a commanding lead in the unofficial tally so far, Anutin said the count was not yet complete and the results must be certified by the EC before he starts talks with prospective coalition partners.
He said he was adhering to proper procedures and would not comment on matters that have not been finalised.
Anutin said government formation would reflect the people’s votes. He noted that unofficial figures suggested Bhumjaithai would win more than 190 MPs, and said other parties must respect what he described as the public’s mandate for Bhumjaithai to form the next government.
Asked about the stability of a future administration, Anutin said it was too early to assess because the EC still had to calculate party-list seats and confirm how many constituency seats smaller parties would win.
“I would like all sides to wait for the final seat figures first. In any case, I can affirm that Bhumjaithai will lead the coalition, will be able to administer the country with stability, and will complete its four-year term,” he said.
Asked about Pheu Thai Party allegations that Sunday’s election was not transparent, Anutin said losing parties often make similar claims. He added that the caretaker government did not organise the election, saying the process was overseen by the EC.
Anutin said the caretaker Cabinet on Tuesday would discuss revoking a memorandum of understanding on border demarcation with Cambodia (MOU 44). He said he had instructed all relevant ministries and government agencies to prepare for the move, arguing that MOU 44 would not be in Thailand’s interests.