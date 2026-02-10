Commerce Ministry registers Sai Nam Lai Betong Tilapia as Yala’s sixth GI product

Auramon Supthaweethum, Director General of the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) under the Ministry of Commerce, said the DIP has announced the registration of “Sai Nam Lai Betong Tilapia” as a Geographical Indication (GI) product of Yala province, the latest addition to Yala’s GI list.
She said “Sai Nam Lai Betong Tilapia” stands out clearly from ordinary Nile tilapia due to geographical conditions that are conducive to agriculture.
The production area for “Sai Nam Lai Betong Tilapia” lies in the Sankalakhiri mountain range, with a rich ecosystem.
It is influenced by both the south-west monsoon and the north-east monsoon, resulting in cooler weather, an average temperature of 27.5–28.5°C, frequent mist and rainfall throughout the year, and stream water with high oxygen levels because the water is constantly flowing.
Farmers in the area use local wisdom to divert stream water into rearing ponds, producing fish with firm, springy flesh, slight marbling of fat, and a naturally sweet taste.
It is also notable for cleanliness, free from muddy odour, with less fishy smell than typical Nile tilapia, and can even be prepared as sashimi.
Farmers also use selection, breeding improvement, and sex reversal to produce all-male fish, preventing over-breeding that would overcrowd the ponds.
As a result, “Sai Nam Lai Betong Tilapia” grows well, grows quickly, and maintains consistent quality.
Externally, its head is relatively small.
The fish is large, laterally compressed, with a thick, raised back.
It typically weighs 1 kilogram or more.
Fish bred for competitions are larger and can weigh more than 9 kilograms.
With its long-recognised identity and quality, “Sai Nam Lai Betong Tilapia” is widely used by restaurants and eateries to create a variety of dishes, generating income for farmers.
Annual production stands at 163,000 kilogrammes, with an average selling price of THB120 per kilogramme, creating more than THB19 million in economic value for the province each year.
Auramon said the GI registration of “Sai Nam Lai Betong Tilapia” will help build consumer confidence by guaranteeing product quality and authenticity from its true origin.
It will also strengthen market competitiveness for the farmer groups and mark another important step in elevating Yala’s signature agricultural products.
“Sai Nam Lai Betong Tilapia” is Yala’s sixth GI product, following Bannang Sata Saba Banana, Sa-Ded Nam Yala Durian, Shogun Betong Orange, Nai Sai Mok Betong Mangosteen, and Betong Yala Chicken, all of which are registered as GI products in the food category.
The DIP is committed to further adding value to all six GI products through Yala’s “Gastronomy Tourism” route, highlighting their distinctive quality and taste for visitors.
The initiative also invites tourists to experience farmers’ production know-how directly at source, while promoting Yala’s GI products as ingredients for fine-dining restaurants to create special menus that showcase identity and tell the story of Thai GI products to food lovers worldwide.
This not only elevates Thai agricultural products into a more premium category but also supports sustainable economic and tourism growth in Yala.