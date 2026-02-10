Commerce Ministry registers Sai Nam Lai Betong Tilapia as Yala’s sixth GI product

Auramon Supthaweethum, Director General of the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) under the Ministry of Commerce, said the DIP has announced the registration of “Sai Nam Lai Betong Tilapia” as a Geographical Indication (GI) product of Yala province, the latest addition to Yala’s GI list.

She said “Sai Nam Lai Betong Tilapia” stands out clearly from ordinary Nile tilapia due to geographical conditions that are conducive to agriculture.

The production area for “Sai Nam Lai Betong Tilapia” lies in the Sankalakhiri mountain range, with a rich ecosystem.

It is influenced by both the south-west monsoon and the north-east monsoon, resulting in cooler weather, an average temperature of 27.5–28.5°C, frequent mist and rainfall throughout the year, and stream water with high oxygen levels because the water is constantly flowing.

Farmers in the area use local wisdom to divert stream water into rearing ponds, producing fish with firm, springy flesh, slight marbling of fat, and a naturally sweet taste.

It is also notable for cleanliness, free from muddy odour, with less fishy smell than typical Nile tilapia, and can even be prepared as sashimi.