BMA declares fire-hit section of Chatuchak market a ‘danger zone’

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Tuesday declared the section of Chatuchak Weekend Market damaged by a late-night fire a “danger zone”, barring public access to the area.
Thaiwut Khankaew, deputy permanent secretary for the BMA, made the announcement after inspecting the site with Prasat Phomart, director of the Chatuchak District Office.
The fire broke out late on Monday night at Project 17 near Gate 1 and destroyed 48 shops across an area of 240 square metres, according to the BMA.
Thaiwut said a meeting with the BMA Market Office agreed to designate the affected section a danger zone, with no entry allowed for outsiders.
He said metal frames from the damaged shops could collapse, and the BMA would appoint a contractor to demolish unstable structures as soon as possible to protect vendors and the public.
On relief measures, the BMA Market Office will consider assistance including waiving stall rental fees and paying compensation in line with regulations.
The office also plans to allocate available space elsewhere within Chatuchak Weekend Market so affected vendors can temporarily resume trading while restoration plans for the damaged area are prepared.
For sections not affected by the fire, the BMA Market Office expects operations to resume as normal on Friday, and has instructed all relevant units to complete preparations and cleaning by Thursday evening.
The Chatuchak District Office has set up a fire-relief assistance centre at the incident site to register those affected and issue certification letters for use as supporting documents when applying for assistance.
Each affected household will receive 11,400 baht in aid from the BMA’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.
A complaints reception point has also been opened to streamline case intake and speed up assistance. Chatuchak District Office staff are stationed at the service point to provide guidance, accept complaints and coordinate support in line with relevant regulations at the BMA Market Office (3rd floor).
Documents required
Where and when to apply
Next steps
The district office will issue a victim certification letter and schedule an appointment for payment collection at the district office.
The complaints reception point will be open until 4.00pm today. Other victims who wish to file additional complaints can do so at the Chatuchak District Office (2nd floor), Administration Section.