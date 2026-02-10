BMA declares fire-hit section of Chatuchak market a ‘danger zone’

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2026

BMA has declared the fire-hit section of Chatuchak Weekend Market a “danger zone” after a blaze at Project 17 destroyed 48 shops near Gate 1. The BMA says unsafe structures will be demolished, relief options include rent waivers and compensation, and affected households can apply for 11,400 baht in assistance.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Tuesday declared the section of Chatuchak Weekend Market damaged by a late-night fire a “danger zone”, barring public access to the area.

Thaiwut Khankaew, deputy permanent secretary for the BMA, made the announcement after inspecting the site with Prasat Phomart, director of the Chatuchak District Office.

Fire destroys 48 shops at Project 17

The fire broke out late on Monday night at Project 17 near Gate 1 and destroyed 48 shops across an area of 240 square metres, according to the BMA.

Entry banned as damaged structures pose safety risk

Thaiwut said a meeting with the BMA Market Office agreed to designate the affected section a danger zone, with no entry allowed for outsiders.

He said metal frames from the damaged shops could collapse, and the BMA would appoint a contractor to demolish unstable structures as soon as possible to protect vendors and the public.

Relief measures: rent waivers, compensation, temporary trading space

On relief measures, the BMA Market Office will consider assistance including waiving stall rental fees and paying compensation in line with regulations.

The office also plans to allocate available space elsewhere within Chatuchak Weekend Market so affected vendors can temporarily resume trading while restoration plans for the damaged area are prepared.

Undamaged areas to reopen on Friday

For sections not affected by the fire, the BMA Market Office expects operations to resume as normal on Friday, and has instructed all relevant units to complete preparations and cleaning by Thursday evening.

Help centre set up; households to receive 11,400 baht

The Chatuchak District Office has set up a fire-relief assistance centre at the incident site to register those affected and issue certification letters for use as supporting documents when applying for assistance.

Each affected household will receive 11,400 baht in aid from the BMA’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Complaints point opens at BMA Market Office

A complaints reception point has also been opened to streamline case intake and speed up assistance. Chatuchak District Office staff are stationed at the service point to provide guidance, accept complaints and coordinate support in line with relevant regulations at the BMA Market Office (3rd floor).

Registration process for fire victims

Documents required

  • Copy of national ID card
  • Copy of house registration (tabien ban)
  • Copy of the Chatuchak Weekend Market “green booklet” or the lease agreement
  • Police daily report, stating damage details for each individual

Where and when to apply

  • Submit applications at the Chatuchak Weekend Market Office (3rd floor) today until 4.00pm.
  • After that, submit at the Administration Section (2nd floor), Chatuchak District Office, until February 13, 2026.

Next steps

The district office will issue a victim certification letter and schedule an appointment for payment collection at the district office.

The complaints reception point will be open until 4.00pm today. Other victims who wish to file additional complaints can do so at the Chatuchak District Office (2nd floor), Administration Section.

