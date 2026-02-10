BMA declares fire-hit section of Chatuchak market a ‘danger zone’

The office also plans to allocate available space elsewhere within Chatuchak Weekend Market so affected vendors can temporarily resume trading while restoration plans for the damaged area are prepared.

Undamaged areas to reopen on Friday

For sections not affected by the fire, the BMA Market Office expects operations to resume as normal on Friday, and has instructed all relevant units to complete preparations and cleaning by Thursday evening.

Help centre set up; households to receive 11,400 baht

The Chatuchak District Office has set up a fire-relief assistance centre at the incident site to register those affected and issue certification letters for use as supporting documents when applying for assistance.

Each affected household will receive 11,400 baht in aid from the BMA’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Complaints point opens at BMA Market Office

A complaints reception point has also been opened to streamline case intake and speed up assistance. Chatuchak District Office staff are stationed at the service point to provide guidance, accept complaints and coordinate support in line with relevant regulations at the BMA Market Office (3rd floor).

Registration process for fire victims

Documents required

Copy of national ID card

Copy of house registration (tabien ban)

Copy of the Chatuchak Weekend Market “green booklet” or the lease agreement

Police daily report, stating damage details for each individual

Where and when to apply

Submit applications at the Chatuchak Weekend Market Office (3rd floor) today until 4.00pm.

After that, submit at the Administration Section (2nd floor), Chatuchak District Office, until February 13, 2026.

Next steps

The district office will issue a victim certification letter and schedule an appointment for payment collection at the district office.

The complaints reception point will be open until 4.00pm today. Other victims who wish to file additional complaints can do so at the Chatuchak District Office (2nd floor), Administration Section.