S. Korea to expand interviews, safety questions in E-9 worker selection tests

According to the Human Resources Development Service Korea, which operates under the Ministry of Labour and Employment and oversees the visa selection process, the changes are aimed at choosing applicants with better Korean-language ability and safety awareness.

Under the E-9 visa, foreign nationals from 16 countries can work for up to four years and 10 months in so-called nonprofessional industries, including agriculture, manufacturing, fishery and construction.

It currently requires applicants to pass a Korean language test and secure a contract through the state-run Employment Permit System.