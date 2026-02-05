Agriculture Department and Thai Ambassador push for Thai fruit exports to South Korea

Rapibhat Chandarasrivongs, Director-General of the Department of Agriculture, and Tanee Sangrat, Thai Ambassador to Seoul, led a delegation to meet with Park Kyung-hee, Acting Director-General of the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency (APQA) of South Korea.

The meeting aimed to drive forward the expansion of the Thai agricultural market, including high-value products such as fresh mangoes, pomelos, longans, and green papayas.

Discussions focused on addressing trade barriers, particularly sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures, alongside increasing the export volume of Thai agricultural products to South Korea.