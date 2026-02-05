Valentine’s spending seen at THB 2.9bn, highest in six years: UTCC

Valentine’s Day spending this year is expected to inject about 2.899 billion baht into the economy, up 7.4% from 2025 and the highest level in six years (since 2021), according to a survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).
Thanavath Phonvichai, president of UTCC and chairman of the advisory board of the university’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, said a nationwide poll of 1,280 respondents found the overall Valentine’s atmosphere to be noticeably more upbeat than in recent years.
The survey projected an average total outlay of 2,401 baht per person, with average spending on gifts for a partner at 1,321 baht per person. Gen X respondents recorded the highest average spending.
Thanavath said the improved spending outlook is being supported by the political climate, with 52% of respondents saying the pre-election atmosphere has helped create a livelier mood and encouraged spending.
He added that tourism is also underpinning confidence, with the return of foreign visitors—particularly Chinese tourists—seen as a positive signal. While many respondents believe prices have risen, they still plan to spend because Valentine’s Day falls on a weekend and government stimulus measures are helping to support the economy.
Asked how they plan to celebrate, respondents most commonly chose restaurants or dinner cruises (32%), followed by celebrating at home (18.8%) and shopping malls (15.4%).
For gift purchases, the top consideration was the recipient’s preferences (21.4%), followed by convenience (15.0%) and personal income (13.1%).