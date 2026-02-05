Valentine’s spending seen at THB 2.9bn, highest in six years: UTCC

Valentine’s Day spending this year is expected to inject about 2.899 billion baht into the economy, up 7.4% from 2025 and the highest level in six years (since 2021), according to a survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).

Survey: mood more upbeat than recent years

Thanavath Phonvichai, president of UTCC and chairman of the advisory board of the university’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, said a nationwide poll of 1,280 respondents found the overall Valentine’s atmosphere to be noticeably more upbeat than in recent years.