Thailand’s January inflation falls 0.66% for 10th straight month

Thailand among lowest inflation rates globally and in ASEAN

On international comparisons, Natthiya said the latest available data for December 2025 showed Thailand’s headline inflation at -0.28%. Thailand ranked as the 7th-lowest out of 127 economies that had reported figures and the 2nd-lowest among ASEAN economies that had released data: Brunei, Singapore, Timor-Leste, Malaysia, the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Laos.

February outlook: oil, power bills, stronger baht seen keeping inflation down

Looking ahead to February 2026, Natthiya said headline inflation is expected to remain lower, with downward pressure coming from several factors:

Dubai crude oil prices

in the global market remain below year-earlier levels. She added that the Fuel Fund Executive Committee has approved a reduction in diesel contributions to the oil fuel fund, helping keep domestic fuel prices below last year’s level. The government is continuing cost-of-living relief measures, particularly a reduction in the Ft charge for January–April 2026 to 9.72 satang per unit, bringing the electricity tariff down to 3.88 baht per unit.

A stronger baht is expected to lower import costs, especially for oil, which has a high weighting in Thailand’s inflation basket.

Major operators are expected to continue promotional campaigns in response to economic conditions and heightened competition.

Upside risks: farm goods and car excise tax

Natthiya said there are also factors that could push inflation higher, including signs that prices of some agricultural products may be higher than a year earlier—particularly fresh vegetables, which have continued to rise. She also pointed to higher car prices linked to the 2026 excise tax on vehicles.

Commerce Ministry keeps 2026 inflation forecast at 0.0%–1.0%

Based on the balance of factors, the Commerce Ministry has maintained its forecast for Thailand’s headline inflation in 2026 at 0.0%–1.0% (midpoint 0.5%). The ministry expects inflation to average -0.43% in the first quarter, before turning positive at 0.34% in the second quarter, rising to 0.90% in the third quarter and 1.15% in the fourth quarter.