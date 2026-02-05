Thai Meteorological Department updates new storm Penha nearing Philippines

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) updated its report on Thursday (February 5) with a new storm, Tropical Storm Penha.
This storm is the second of the year, following Tropical Storm Nokaen.
The track is expected to move towards the Philippines, where authorities have issued warnings in several areas as it is likely to bring prolonged heavy rainfall.
However, the TMD announced that Tropical Storm Penha has not affected Thailand.
In addition, a new surge of cooler air is expected to move into Thailand and weaken the storm.
During February 8–10, a moderate to fairly strong high-pressure system (cold air mass) from China will extend over upper Thailand, bringing thunderstorms in the initial period, followed by a drop in temperature and strong winds.
Meanwhile, the TMD has issued a forecast for February 8.
In addition to the incoming cold air mass, the date is significant for Thai people as it is Election Day 2026.
People nationwide can check weather conditions by region, whether it will be rainy, cold, or hot, via the forecast.
Winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate.
In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will be around 2 metres, and in thunderstorm areas, waves will exceed 2 metres, as the northeast monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea strengthens.