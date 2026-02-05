Thai Meteorological Department updates new storm Penha nearing Philippines

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) updated its report on Thursday (February 5) with a new storm, Tropical Storm Penha.

This storm is the second of the year, following Tropical Storm Nokaen.

The track is expected to move towards the Philippines, where authorities have issued warnings in several areas as it is likely to bring prolonged heavy rainfall.

However, the TMD announced that Tropical Storm Penha has not affected Thailand.