Winter storm batters US, 28 killed as flights cancelled and power cut

A powerful winter storm has swept across the United States, bringing heavy snowfall to many areas and leaving at least 28 people dead. Deaths linked to a snowplough crash and sledging incidents were also reported.

The storm has caused widespread power outages, mass flight cancellations and school closures.

Xinhua reported that two people were killed in snowplough-related road crashes in Massachusetts and Ohio. Sledging accidents were reported in Arkansas and Texas. In New York City, officials found eight people dead outdoors after temperatures dropped sharply overnight.

Road surfaces from Massachusetts in the north-east to Texas in the south became icy and slippery, and were often covered by more than 30 centimetres of snow. In some southern states, residents faced bitterly cold conditions not seen for decades.