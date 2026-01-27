Thailand screens 1,700 passengers for Nipah virus; three hospitals put on standby

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) said more than 1,700 passengers arriving from Kolkata, West Bengal, India—an area with reported outbreaks—have been screened for the Nipah virus (NiV), with no infections detected so far.
Public Health Minister Phatthana Phromphat said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had ordered relevant agencies to step up screening measures, and airport screening teams have been in place since late last week.
Authorities said travellers from the area arrive at an average of nearly 700 people per day, via three main airports: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and Phuket.
Phatthana said he had coordinated with Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn and airport authorities to ensure screening is thorough. If a suspected case is identified, he said the Department of Medical Sciences can isolate the individual and test for the virus within eight hours.
He added that Nipah transmission differs from Covid-19, saying infected people who have not yet developed symptoms cannot spread the virus during the incubation period, making the risk to passengers on the same flight very low.
Phatthana said Thailand has not detected any Nipah cases, and has never recorded a case in the past. He noted the virus is not new, having first been identified in 1998, and outbreaks typically occur in small clusters in some countries, including India and Bangladesh.
On reports of flying foxes—one of the known animal hosts—in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, authorities said there is currently no link to any infections in Thailand.
The ministry said it will monitor the situation closely for at least one week, including ongoing assessment of developments in India. It said there are no signs of mutation at present.
Dr Nattapong Wongwiwat, Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, said his department has instructed three hospitals to prepare to receive suspected or confirmed patients:
He said preparations include specialist staff, isolation rooms, and relevant medicines and medical supplies, with links to specialist institutes for complex complications, including the Neurological Institute, the Chest Disease Institute, and the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health. Clinical guidelines are also being drafted for nationwide use, alongside training for healthcare staff.
The Department of Disease Control (DDC) said Nipah virus disease remains one of 13 dangerous communicable diseases under the Communicable Diseases Act B.E. 2558 (2015), and Thailand’s status remains unchanged, with no reported cases.
The DDC said it began targeted screening of travellers on direct flights from outbreak areas last weekend. Travellers with symptoms such as fever or respiratory symptoms, and a travel history to affected areas within 21 days, will be investigated and tested immediately.
Passengers from risk areas must complete required documentation under the Act, and anyone who becomes ill within 21 days of arriving in Thailand has been urged to call the 1422 hotline.
Phatthana urged travellers from risk areas to report any unusual or flu-like symptoms to public health officials promptly. The general public was advised to stay alert while avoiding panic.