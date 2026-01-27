Thailand screens 1,700 passengers for Nipah virus; three hospitals put on standby

Thailand reports no Nipah cases to date

Phatthana said Thailand has not detected any Nipah cases, and has never recorded a case in the past. He noted the virus is not new, having first been identified in 1998, and outbreaks typically occur in small clusters in some countries, including India and Bangladesh.

On reports of flying foxes—one of the known animal hosts—in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, authorities said there is currently no link to any infections in Thailand.

The ministry said it will monitor the situation closely for at least one week, including ongoing assessment of developments in India. It said there are no signs of mutation at present.

Three major hospitals told to prepare

Dr Nattapong Wongwiwat, Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, said his department has instructed three hospitals to prepare to receive suspected or confirmed patients:

Rajavithi Hospital

Lerdsin Hospital

Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital

He said preparations include specialist staff, isolation rooms, and relevant medicines and medical supplies, with links to specialist institutes for complex complications, including the Neurological Institute, the Chest Disease Institute, and the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health. Clinical guidelines are also being drafted for nationwide use, alongside training for healthcare staff.

DDC steps up targeted airport screening

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) said Nipah virus disease remains one of 13 dangerous communicable diseases under the Communicable Diseases Act B.E. 2558 (2015), and Thailand’s status remains unchanged, with no reported cases.

The DDC said it began targeted screening of travellers on direct flights from outbreak areas last weekend. Travellers with symptoms such as fever or respiratory symptoms, and a travel history to affected areas within 21 days, will be investigated and tested immediately.

Passengers from risk areas must complete required documentation under the Act, and anyone who becomes ill within 21 days of arriving in Thailand has been urged to call the 1422 hotline.

Public advice

Phatthana urged travellers from risk areas to report any unusual or flu-like symptoms to public health officials promptly. The general public was advised to stay alert while avoiding panic.

