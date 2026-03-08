PM2.5 returns to Bangkok as several areas enter yellow zone

SUNDAY, MARCH 08, 2026

Air pollution levels across the capital were measured at a moderate level on March 8, with Thawi Watthana recording the highest reading.

  • On March 8, air quality in several areas of Bangkok entered the "yellow" or moderate range due to increased PM2.5 levels.
  • The Thawi Watthana district recorded the highest PM2.5 concentration in the city, with a reading of 32 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³).
  • Despite the rise in certain areas, Bangkok's city-wide average PM2.5 level was 25 µg/m³, remaining below the safety standard of 37.5 µg/m³.

Bangkok’s air quality on Sunday (March 8) was in the yellow range in several areas, with Thawi Watthana recording the highest dust level.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported the situation of particulate matter no larger than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) in Bangkok on Sunday at 7am.

Bangkok-wide average: 25 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) (standard not exceeding 37.5 µg/m³)

PM2.5 returns to Bangkok as several areas enter yellow zone

Top 12 areas with the highest PM2.5 levels in Bangkok

  1. Thawi Watthana District: 32 µg/m³
  2. Nong Khaem District: 31.9 µg/m³
  3. Prawet District: 31.6 µg/m³
  4. Bang Kho Laem District: 30.4 µg/m³
  5. Lak Si District: 29.9 µg/m³
  6. Nong Chok District: 29.9 µg/m³
  7. Bang Khun Thian District: 28.7 µg/m³
  8. Min Buri District: 28.7 µg/m³
  9. Ratchathewi District: 28.5 µg/m³
  10. Bang Phlat District: 28 µg/m³
  11. Pathum Wan District: 27.9 µg/m³
  12. Phasi Charoen District: 27.3 µg/m³

North Bangkok

21.2 - 29.9 µg/m³
Overall: Moderate

East Bangkok

19.8 - 31.6 µg/m³
Overall: Moderate

Central Bangkok

18.7 - 28.5 µg/m³
Overall: Good

South Bangkok

18.9 - 30.4 µg/m³
Overall: Good

North Thon Buri

21 - 32 µg/m³
Overall: Good

South Thon Buri

21.8 - 31.9 µg/m³
Overall: Moderate

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy