PM2.5 returns to Bangkok as several areas enter yellow zone

Bangkok’s air quality on Sunday (March 8) was in the yellow range in several areas, with Thawi Watthana recording the highest dust level.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported the situation of particulate matter no larger than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) in Bangkok on Sunday at 7am.

Bangkok-wide average: 25 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) (standard not exceeding 37.5 µg/m³)