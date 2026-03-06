Air quality worsens in the North as Chiang Mai reaches unhealthy levels

According to a report by “Chiang Mai Traffic Radio, Traffic for the Community”, the latest air-quality update on Friday (March 6), based on IQAir website data reported at 6.58am, showed that northern Thailand was facing severe haze conditions.

Chiang Mai in particular recorded a red US AQI reading classed as “Unhealthy”, with clear effects on public health.

The highest pollution reading was recorded in Mae On District, Chiang Mai, where AQI reached 169.

It was followed by Pai District, Mae Hong Son, and Doi Saket District, Chiang Mai, reflecting a wider picture in which haze and fine particulate matter PM2.5 remained at critical levels and continued to blanket the North.