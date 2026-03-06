Air quality worsens in the North as Chiang Mai reaches unhealthy levels

According to a report by “Chiang Mai Traffic Radio, Traffic for the Community”, the latest air-quality update on Friday (March 6), based on IQAir website data reported at 6.58am, showed that northern Thailand was facing severe haze conditions.
Chiang Mai in particular recorded a red US AQI reading classed as “Unhealthy”, with clear effects on public health.
The highest pollution reading was recorded in Mae On District, Chiang Mai, where AQI reached 169.
It was followed by Pai District, Mae Hong Son, and Doi Saket District, Chiang Mai, reflecting a wider picture in which haze and fine particulate matter PM2.5 remained at critical levels and continued to blanket the North.
In the real-time ranking, the 10 places with the worst air quality in Thailand on Friday were mostly concentrated in the North, as follows:
AQI in the 151–200 range is classified as “Unhealthy”, meaning the general public may begin to experience irritation to the eyes, throat and skin.
The groups of greatest concern are young children, older people, and patients with respiratory conditions, including asthma and allergies.
Initial recommendations were as follows:
The report said the situation was expected to continue because of stagnant weather conditions and the accumulation of haze from burning.
The public was advised to follow real-time air-quality reports closely through applications and websites reporting air conditions 24 hours a day.