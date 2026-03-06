Air quality worsens in the North as Chiang Mai reaches unhealthy levels

FRIDAY, MARCH 06, 2026

IQAir data reported at 6.58am on Friday (March 6, 2026) showed severe haze across northern Thailand, with Chiang Mai in the red 'Unhealthy' range.

  • Air quality in northern Thailand has reached severe haze conditions, with Chiang Mai specifically recording a US AQI reading classified as "Unhealthy".
  • Mae On District in Chiang Mai registered the highest pollution level with an AQI of 169, and most of the top 10 worst air quality locations in the country were in the North.
  • The "Unhealthy" AQI level (151-200) can cause health issues, prompting recommendations to avoid prolonged outdoor activity and wear N95 masks.
  • The poor air quality is attributed to stagnant weather conditions and the accumulation of haze from burning, with the situation expected to continue.

According to a report by “Chiang Mai Traffic Radio, Traffic for the Community”, the latest air-quality update on Friday (March 6), based on IQAir website data reported at 6.58am, showed that northern Thailand was facing severe haze conditions.

Chiang Mai in particular recorded a red US AQI reading classed as “Unhealthy”, with clear effects on public health.

The highest pollution reading was recorded in Mae On District, Chiang Mai, where AQI reached 169.

It was followed by Pai District, Mae Hong Son, and Doi Saket District, Chiang Mai, reflecting a wider picture in which haze and fine particulate matter PM2.5 remained at critical levels and continued to blanket the North.

In the real-time ranking, the 10 places with the worst air quality in Thailand on Friday were mostly concentrated in the North, as follows:

  1. Mae On District, Chiang Mai — 169
  2. Pai District, Mae Hong Son — 166
  3. Doi Saket District, Chiang Mai — 165
  4. San Sai District, Chiang Mai — 165
  5. Wiang Nuea Subdistrict, Mae Hong Son — 162
  6. Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan — 160
  7. Chiang Rai Province — 159
  8. Hang Dong District, Chiang Mai — 157
  9. Mae Moh District, Lampang — 157
  10. Mae Rim District, Chiang Mai — 156

AQI in the 151–200 range is classified as “Unhealthy”, meaning the general public may begin to experience irritation to the eyes, throat and skin.

The groups of greatest concern are young children, older people, and patients with respiratory conditions, including asthma and allergies.

Initial recommendations were as follows:

  • Avoid all prolonged outdoor activities
  • Wear an N95 mask whenever going outside
  • If you become easily fatigued, develop a cough or feel chest tightness, seek medical attention immediately

The report said the situation was expected to continue because of stagnant weather conditions and the accumulation of haze from burning.

The public was advised to follow real-time air-quality reports closely through applications and websites reporting air conditions 24 hours a day.

