Abhisit says no coalition signal, Democrats ready for any role

Regarding Thailand’s position under the caretaker government at this time, Abhisit said that, in terms of foreign affairs, he saw no problem because what the prime minister, as well as the foreign minister, had stated was appropriate, and the Democrat Party supported that position.

He said he did not want to see conflict and wanted all sides to find a way back to the peace process.

He also did not want Thailand, the region or other countries to be drawn into a widening conflict, because that would not benefit anyone.

However, Abhisit said that what needed to be done urgently now was to create clarity so that the public could feel reassured, especially on energy and the economic response.

Although a new government had not yet been formed, there were still three or four key ministers who could continue working and were in a position to help give society confidence.

Asked about the Democrat Party’s stance in not yet declaring itself fully as the opposition, Abhisit said this was a matter of political etiquette and had not reached the point where the party would have to reject the idea outright.

He said the Bhumjaithai Party already knew that, if the Democrat Party were to join the government, it would have to adhere to what it had said to the public, including the conditions the party had previously announced.

As for petitions seeking scrutiny of the election process, Abhisit said he wanted to see the government-formation process move forward so that the country’s problems could be addressed, but at the same time, he accepted that the election management of the Election Commission had involved many problems that needed to be cleared up so that similar issues would not arise in future.

He said both matters should proceed in parallel through the proper process.

Regarding reports that Sophon Saram, a party-list MP from the Bhumjaithai Party, might be nominated for the post of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abhisit said that, as a matter of political etiquette, it was for the party forming the government to decide, and once a name was proposed to the meeting, members would then vote.

However, he stressed that if the Democrat Party were to vote in support of Sophon as House Speaker, this would not necessarily be linked to a vote supporting Anutin Charnvirakul as prime minister, because the two were separate matters.

Each vote in Parliament, he said, would first have to go through discussion at the meeting of the party’s MPs.