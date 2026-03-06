Iran warns of prolonged war, threatens advanced weapons

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has declared that the country is prepared to fight a prolonged war and may deploy advanced weapons that have never been used before in the current conflict.

Al Jazeera reported, citing an IRGC spokesman, that Iran is fully prepared for what it described as a “long war” and is ready to introduce new advanced weapons systems into the conflict.

Major General Ali Mohammad Naeini said in a statement that Iran’s enemies could face intense attacks in the next wave of military operations.

“Iran is preparing and ready to use new weapons,” Naeini said, adding that “these technologies have not yet been widely used.”

Naeini also said Iran is now more prepared than during the 12-day war last year that began with attacks by the United States and Israel, describing the current military confrontation as a “holy and legitimate war”.