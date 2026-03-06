Police tighten controls, order stricter visa extension screening to block transnational criminals

Thailand’s police have ordered tougher screening of visa extensions and stricter checks at border points as part of a push to prevent transnational criminals from slipping into the country.

On March 6, 2026, Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Samran Nuanma chaired a meeting to drive the operations of the Centre for Suppression of Transnational Criminals and Illegal Immigration, with unit commanders nationwide joining the session to strengthen security measures.

Key instructions to enhance national security