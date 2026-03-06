Police tighten controls, order stricter visa extension screening to block transnational criminals
FRIDAY, MARCH 06, 2026
Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Samran Nuanma has instructed Immigration Police to step up screening at borders and tighten checks on visa extensions—including claims linked to Middle East unrest—to prevent transnational criminals from exploiting legal loopholes.
Thailand’s police have ordered tougher screening of visa extensions and stricter checks at border points as part of a push to prevent transnational criminals from slipping into the country.
On March 6, 2026, Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Samran Nuanma chaired a meeting to drive the operations of the Centre for Suppression of Transnational Criminals and Illegal Immigration, with unit commanders nationwide joining the session to strengthen security measures.
Key instructions to enhance national security
Tighten border controls: Thoroughly inspect arrivals and departures, while increasing surveillance at key sites, tourist destinations and accommodation used by foreign nationals—especially those from higher-watchlist countries.
Prevent misuse of unrest claims: Immigration Police were told to strictly scrutinise applications to extend stays where applicants cite impacts from the Middle East situation, to prevent criminals from exploiting legal gaps to hide in Thailand.
Crack down on “fake” student visas: Authorities will strictly review extensions of education visas. If individuals are found not genuinely studying, their visas must be revoked immediately, police said.