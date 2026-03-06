Thamanat shrugs off Agriculture post, says Klatham can serve anywhere

Asked whether he regretted losing the Agriculture Ministry, Thamanat replied:

“Why should I regret it? Wherever we are, we can work. Titles are just something people wear, and they can be taken off at any time. They can also be passed on to anyone at any time. So if we feel regret over this post or that post, simply because we do not get it, then we would be very poor politicians.”

Asked whether, if the Klatham Party became part of the opposition, there could be so-called cobra MPs voting for the Bhumjaithai Party, Thamanat said: “We are snake-catchers, so we would not let our snakes go anywhere. The only snakes around are venomous ones.”

As for reports that cobra MPs had already been bought, he said he had heard those rumours before the media had, and described them as politically motivated stories intended to create confusion.

“Every one of our colleagues, especially the 56 constituency MPs, took a huge amount of effort to win. I worked very hard to get each of them elected. If anyone leaves, I would regard that person as the worst kind of politician,” he said.

Asked about Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s repeated reluctance to answer questions about bringing the Klatham Party into government, Thamanat said he felt nothing about it. He said that, if people noticed, he could smile in every situation because he had been in politics for a long time.

He also insisted that his relationship with Anutin remained unchanged. He said there was no anger, no animosity and no quarrel between them. Each side was simply maintaining its own position, and he would not be the one to make the first move.

He added that politicians must be true to themselves, and that the most important thing was to maintain dignity.

Pressed again on how he planned to work in Parliament, Thamanat replied: “You will see. We are representatives of the people.”