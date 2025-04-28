Phumtham hails Klatham victory, rules out Cabinet changes

He made this remark after Kongkiat Ketsombat, a candidate from the Klatham Party, unofficially won the by-election for Nakhon Si Thammarat Constituency 8. The Klatham Party, a coalition partner, is led by Narumon Pinyosinwat, who also serves as Agriculture Minister, with Thamanat Prompow acting as the party’s chief adviser.
Responding to rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle following the by-election, Phumtham said that there had never been any discussions on the matter, and the Prime Minister had confirmed that the speculation originated from media enquiries seeking to gauge the situation.
He stated that the Klatham Party gaining an additional MP was certainly a cause for congratulations, but emphasised that it was entirely separate from any issue of a Cabinet reshuffle.
Do not mix up the Cabinet reshuffle issue with the by-election result, he said. If you do, it will only cause confusion and lead to baseless speculation, resulting in narratives that are inconsistent with reality.
When asked whether the increase in MPs might affect the proportion of ministerial positions, Phumtham stressed that the government and its coalition partners had been able to work together harmoniously, without ever discussing quotas for ministerial allocations among the parties.
"In politics, if cooperation is smooth and effective, there is no need for any adjustment," he said.