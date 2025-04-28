Phumtham hails Klatham victory, rules out Cabinet changes

Responding to rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle following the by-election, Phumtham said that there had never been any discussions on the matter, and the Prime Minister had confirmed that the speculation originated from media enquiries seeking to gauge the situation.

He stated that the Klatham Party gaining an additional MP was certainly a cause for congratulations, but emphasised that it was entirely separate from any issue of a Cabinet reshuffle.

Do not mix up the Cabinet reshuffle issue with the by-election result, he said. If you do, it will only cause confusion and lead to baseless speculation, resulting in narratives that are inconsistent with reality.