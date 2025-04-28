Phumtham seeks genuine BRN representation for peace talks

Malaysia’s Role in Facilitating the Dialogue

Phumtham said he was currently discussing the issue with the Malaysian moderator, appointed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, to facilitate the peace talks.

He added that he had informed the moderator that Thailand wished to negotiate only with the real leadership of the BRN. If violence continued, Thailand would discuss further with Malaysia on how it could assist in addressing the situation.

Security Forces Ordered to Step Up Measures

Following the latest attack, Phumtham ordered the southern army commander and the Southern Border Provinces Police Bureau to intensify security operations and implement proactive measures to prevent further violence.

Phumtham said he had been assured by the commander of the Fourth Army Area and the chief of Provincial Police Bureau 9 that meetings with government agencies in the deep South had been held and they were confident proactive security measures could be successfully implemented.

Police and Military Cooperation Strengthened

Phumtham also highlighted that police and army units were cooperating closely and effectively to maintain security without internal conflict.

He added that the recent surge in violence prompted the Cabinet to reconsider its resolution to lift martial law in the southern border provinces of Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, and four districts of Songkhla.

