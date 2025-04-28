Phumtham seeks genuine BRN representation for peace talks

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai reiterated on Monday that he would ask the Malaysian moderator to ensure the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) sends a genuine leader to participate in peace dialogue with Thailand.
Phumtham emphasised that the Thai government wished to engage in talks with a BRN leader who truly holds authority over the insurgent groups, in order to achieve lasting peace between the government and insurgents.
Phumtham noted that it had been proven the BRN representative who participated in previous peace talks did not have real control over insurgent groups.
"So, I don’t know how to continue the talk with the group," Phumtham said.
At the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Phumtham challenged the BRN delegation to prove its authority by preventing violent attacks during the month. However, violent incidents continued.
In the latest and most shocking incident, insurgents killed a Buddhist novice during morning alms-giving, an attack that deeply angered the Buddhist community.
Phumtham said he was currently discussing the issue with the Malaysian moderator, appointed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, to facilitate the peace talks.
He added that he had informed the moderator that Thailand wished to negotiate only with the real leadership of the BRN. If violence continued, Thailand would discuss further with Malaysia on how it could assist in addressing the situation.
Following the latest attack, Phumtham ordered the southern army commander and the Southern Border Provinces Police Bureau to intensify security operations and implement proactive measures to prevent further violence.
Phumtham said he had been assured by the commander of the Fourth Army Area and the chief of Provincial Police Bureau 9 that meetings with government agencies in the deep South had been held and they were confident proactive security measures could be successfully implemented.
Phumtham also highlighted that police and army units were cooperating closely and effectively to maintain security without internal conflict.
He added that the recent surge in violence prompted the Cabinet to reconsider its resolution to lift martial law in the southern border provinces of Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, and four districts of Songkhla.