Phumtham denies visa sanction rumours surrounding US trade talks

Phumtham stressed that the absence of some team members from the US negotiations was not due to internal conflict. He acknowledged that security agency representatives did not join the delegation, but insisted this had nothing to do with US visa sanctions over the deportation of Uyghurs to China in late February.

“However, if the negotiation team receives any security-related proposals from the US side, they can inform me directly, and I will take immediate action,” he said.

When asked about maintaining a balanced relationship between China and the US, Phumtham affirmed that Thailand’s ties with both countries remain strong. He also revealed plans to travel to Germany in mid-May to meet with defence ministers from several countries.

In addition, he will attend the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore from June 2–4, where he is expected to meet with the US and Chinese defence ministers.

“I would prefer people to focus on the outcomes of the negotiations rather than draw conclusions from images—such as seeing Indian and US representatives in discussion and suggesting that the Thai government should follow suit,” he said.