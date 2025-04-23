Phumtham denies visa sanction rumours surrounding US trade talks

Phumtham confirmed on Wednesday that Thailand is fully prepared for the upcoming negotiations with the US, particularly on security matters. He stated that postponements by the US side are always a possibility.
“Therefore, Thailand is preparing itself as best and as calmly as possible. Once the schedule is confirmed, we will be ready for discussions,” he said.
He further noted that the military has reviewed the extent of Thailand’s arms purchases from the United States, but clarified that these have not been factored into the trade balance. This is a matter that must be discussed, he said, adding that Thailand will focus on securing the most favourable outcomes from the negotiations.
Phumtham stressed that the absence of some team members from the US negotiations was not due to internal conflict. He acknowledged that security agency representatives did not join the delegation, but insisted this had nothing to do with US visa sanctions over the deportation of Uyghurs to China in late February.
“However, if the negotiation team receives any security-related proposals from the US side, they can inform me directly, and I will take immediate action,” he said.
When asked about maintaining a balanced relationship between China and the US, Phumtham affirmed that Thailand’s ties with both countries remain strong. He also revealed plans to travel to Germany in mid-May to meet with defence ministers from several countries.
In addition, he will attend the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore from June 2–4, where he is expected to meet with the US and Chinese defence ministers.
“I would prefer people to focus on the outcomes of the negotiations rather than draw conclusions from images—such as seeing Indian and US representatives in discussion and suggesting that the Thai government should follow suit,” he said.
When asked whether the US might pressure Thailand to switch its next fighter jet purchase from the Gripen to the F-16 in exchange for tariff reductions, Phumtham responded that such matters would require long-term discussions, noting that the F-16 deal would involve a financing arrangement with the United States.
He also said he had not received any official news about the Thai Prime Minister’s reported plan to visit Sweden to sign an agreement on the purchase of Gripen jets, as the Royal Thai Air Force has not yet submitted the proposal to him or brought it to Cabinet for consideration.