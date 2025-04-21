Phumtham Says Thailand cannot obtain US loans to buy new F-16 fleet

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Monday that the Ministry of Defence could not proceed with the purchase of a new fleet of F-16 fighter jets from the United States due to a restrictive loan condition.

Phumtham explained that the US government required Thailand to obtain a loan from a US-based bank to fund the purchase of the fleet in one lump sum—something that is not feasible. He added that Thailand had other priorities for which it needed to seek and utilise loans.

Loan Condition Unacceptable, Gripen Still a Possibility

Phumtham was responding to speculation that the US government might push Thailand to increase spending on American armaments as a way to reduce its trade surplus with the United States and thereby avoid punitive import tariffs.