Phumtham denies Cabinet reshuffle, post swap with Bhumjaithai

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Monday dismissed speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle in the near future, including rumours of a potential post swap between his defence portfolio and the interior minister post held by the Bhumjaithai Party.

Phumtham was responding to the results of a recent opinion survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), which revealed that a majority of Thais would like to see changes in the roles of commerce and agriculture ministers.

Poll Results Are Just Opinions, Says Phumtham

Phumtham downplayed the findings of the NIDA Poll, noting that they merely reflected the opinions of a particular group of respondents. He said it was up to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra whether or not to take those views into consideration.