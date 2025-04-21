Phumtham denies Cabinet reshuffle, post swap with Bhumjaithai

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Monday dismissed speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle in the near future, including rumours of a potential post swap between his defence portfolio and the interior minister post held by the Bhumjaithai Party.
Phumtham was responding to the results of a recent opinion survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), which revealed that a majority of Thais would like to see changes in the roles of commerce and agriculture ministers.
Phumtham downplayed the findings of the NIDA Poll, noting that they merely reflected the opinions of a particular group of respondents. He said it was up to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra whether or not to take those views into consideration.
“But I’ve never heard the Prime Minister mention a Cabinet reshuffle,” Phumtham stated. “I heard her say that current Cabinet members should focus on working to the fullest extent.”
When informed that the poll showed most people did not believe the defence minister needed to be replaced, Phumtham responded with appreciation.
“I would like to thank them for that. I’m doing my best right now. I love my posts, regardless of which they are, and I’ll continue working to understand the issues and make improvements with all relevant agencies,” he said.
Phumtham denied ever hearing about plans within the ruling Pheu Thai Party to exchange his post with that of the interior minister, currently held by Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul.
“I only heard about it from the media,” he commented.
When pressed again on the possibility of switching roles, Phumtham quipped, “I’ve only been in this position for six months. Are you trying to pressure me out already?”
Phumtham also ruled out any talk of expelling the Bhumjaithai Party from the ruling coalition. He emphasised that Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai continued to work together effectively.
He added that he had no personal conflict with Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, further affirming the coalition’s stability.
Phumtham made the remarks to reporters after presiding over a religious ceremony at the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine at 7:40 a.m., marking the shrine’s 243rd anniversary.
Also attending the Buddhist and Brahmin ceremonies were Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthapon Nakpanich and Gen Sanitchanok Sangkhachan, Permanent Secretary of the Defence Ministry.