Nida poll: 48.24% back urgent reshuffle, Commerce tops list

SUNDAY, APRIL 20, 2025

Nida poll reveals findings on cabinet reshuffle: 48.24% support an immediate reshuffle, while 16.18% believe it is unnecessary. The Ministry of Commerce saw the highest demand for change, followed by the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Centre for Public Opinion Research at the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida poll) released the results of a survey titled “Best Timing for a Cabinet Reshuffle”. 

Conducted between April 5–9, 2025, the poll gathered responses from 1,310 individuals aged 18 and above across various regions, education levels, occupations, and income groups nationwide. 

The survey focused on public opinion regarding a possible cabinet reshuffle under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s administration.

When asked about which ministries should undergo changes, the Ministry of Commerce emerged as the only ministry where a majority favoured a reshuffle, with 57.02% saying it should be changed, compared to 41.60% who opposed a change.

 

For the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, public opinion was almost evenly split, with 48.55% 
supporting a reshuffle and 49.47% opposing it.

Other ministries where more than half of the respondents were against any change include:

Ministry of Finance: 46.49% in favour vs. 51.98% opposed

Office of the Prime Minister: 44.43% in favour vs. 52.82% opposed

Ministry of Labour: 43.89% in favour vs. 54.05% opposed

Ministry of Interior: 43.82% in favour vs. 54.58% opposed

Ministry of Defence: 42.52% in favour vs. 55.57% opposed

Ministry of Transport: 41.53% in favour vs. 56.56% opposed

Ministry of Education: 41.22% in favour vs. 57.10% opposed

Ministry of Justice: 41.07% in favour vs. 56.79% opposed

Ministry of Public Health: 40.61% in favour vs. 57.71% opposed

Ministry of Energy: 38.09% in favour vs. 60.53% opposed

Ministry of Digital Economy and Society: 38.09% in favour vs. 58.17% opposed

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 35.26% in favour vs. 60.69% opposed

Ministry of Industry: 34.66% in favour vs. 61.83% opposed

Ministry of Tourism and Sports: 34.20% in favour vs. 62.90% opposed

Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation: 34.04% in favour vs. 61.53% opposed

Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment: 33.66% in favour vs. 63.97% opposed

Ministry of Social Development and Human Security: 33.59% in favour vs. 62.98% opposed

Ministry of Culture: 31.76% in favour vs. 64.66% opposed

In addition, when asked about the necessity and timing of a cabinet reshuffle:

48.24% of respondents believed that a reshuffle is urgently needed.

16.18% felt that no reshuffle is necessary.

15.50% thought it should wait for another 3 months.

10.07% suggested waiting 6 months.

6.95% said it should be delayed for 1 year.

1.53% preferred waiting 9 months.

The remaining respondents either did not answer or were uninterested.

