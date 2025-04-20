Nida poll: 48.24% back urgent reshuffle, Commerce tops list

The Centre for Public Opinion Research at the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida poll) released the results of a survey titled “Best Timing for a Cabinet Reshuffle”.

Conducted between April 5–9, 2025, the poll gathered responses from 1,310 individuals aged 18 and above across various regions, education levels, occupations, and income groups nationwide.

The survey focused on public opinion regarding a possible cabinet reshuffle under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s administration.

When asked about which ministries should undergo changes, the Ministry of Commerce emerged as the only ministry where a majority favoured a reshuffle, with 57.02% saying it should be changed, compared to 41.60% who opposed a change.