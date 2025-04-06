Most Thais don’t trust government office buildings after quake: Nida Poll

Most Thais lack trust in government buildings’ safety after the Myanmar quake, with many fearing structural risks, poor warnings, and future tremors.

Most Thais lack confidence in the safety of government office buildings following the March 28 Myanmar earthquake, which caused the collapse of a new State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok, according to a new opinion survey.

The survey was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) among 1,310 respondents nationwide between 1 and 3 April. The results were released on Sunday.

Public Concerns Following Earthquake

Titled “Post-Aftershock”, the survey was conducted in the wake of the collapse of the SAO office building, which was under construction in Chatuchak district. The building reportedly collapsed when seismic waves from the Myanmar earthquake were amplified by Bangkok’s basin geological conditions.

Most Thais don’t trust government office buildings after quake: Nida Poll

Public Trust in Building Types

Respondents were asked about their trust in the structural safety of various types of buildings:

Government Office Buildings

  • 48.93%: Rather not trust
  • 30.84%: Completely do not trust
  • 17.33%: Quite trust
  • 2.52%: Very confident
  • 0.38%: No comment

Private Office Buildings

  • 49.62%: Quite trust
  • 32.14%: Rather not trust
  • 10.08%: Completely do not trust
  • 7.63%: Very confident
  • 0.53%: No comment

Shopping Malls

  • 47.25%: Rather trust
  • 30.15%: Rather not trust
  • 12.60%: Very confident
  • 9.47%: Completely do not trust
  • 0.53%: No comment

Hotels

  • 42.75%: Rather trust
  • 36.18%: Rather not trust
  • 10.61%: Completely do not trust
  • 9.77%: Very confident
  • 0.69%: No comment

Most Thais don’t trust government office buildings after quake: Nida Poll

Top Public Concerns After the Earthquake

When asked about their concerns following the incident (multiple answers allowed), respondents said:

  • 68.09%: Worried about the structural safety of buildings
  • 59.47%: Concerned about the effectiveness of the state’s warning system
  • 43.97%: Fearful of another severe earthquake
  • 33.51%: Worried about traffic and transportation during a future quake
  • 33.21%: Unsure how to prepare for future earthquakes
  • 29.01%: Worried about economic impact
  • 22.98%: Concerned whether those responsible for the collapsed building will be held accountable
  • 22.82%: Experiencing panic or mass anxiety over future quakes
     
