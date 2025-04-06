Most Thais don’t trust government office buildings after quake: Nida Poll

Most Thais lack confidence in the safety of government office buildings following the March 28 Myanmar earthquake, which caused the collapse of a new State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok, according to a new opinion survey.

The survey was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) among 1,310 respondents nationwide between 1 and 3 April. The results were released on Sunday.

Public Concerns Following Earthquake

Titled “Post-Aftershock”, the survey was conducted in the wake of the collapse of the SAO office building, which was under construction in Chatuchak district. The building reportedly collapsed when seismic waves from the Myanmar earthquake were amplified by Bangkok’s basin geological conditions.