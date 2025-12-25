Royal sandalwood urn design unveiled for Queen Sirikit’s royal cremation

The urn is topped with a Great Crown-shaped finial and sits on a base with twelve indented corners (known in Thai as yo mum mai sip song). It is decorated with classic Thai patterns, including phum khao bin motifs and flowing kan yaeng hong designs.

The urn itself has eight sides. Its crown-shaped lid is carved from sandalwood with fine openwork. Some parts are finished with gold leaf and small sections of beetlewing inlay to add colour and shine without overpowering the wood.

At the very top is a phum khao bin ornament. Around the upper tier are floral decorations known as dok mai wai and dok mai thit. The lotus band around the lid is wrapped with gold garlands and finished with eight hanging uba fueang tassels.

The base uses lotus-petal shapes and bai thet leaf patterns. Small celestial figures are carved from sandalwood and highlighted with gold leaf on alternating petals to create a balanced, rhythmic look.