International School Bangkok Holds Remembrance Ceremony Honoring Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother

The ceremony was presided over by Ms. Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, and attended by Mr. Andy Richter, Chair of the ISB Board of Trustees; Ms. Usa Somboon, ISB Headmistress; Ms. Deborah Caskey, Deputy Head of School; as well as ISB leadership, staff, faculty, parents, and students.

Distinguished guests included Mr. Kiattisak Trongsiri, Governor of Nonthaburi Province; Mrs. Panisara Kanchanachitra, Mrs. Raweepan Kaewpiangpen, and Mr. Apichai Aramsri, Deputy Governors of Nonthaburi; and Mr. Vichai Bandasak, Mayor of Nonthaburi, together with other honored guests.

The ceremony began at 9 a.m. with the singing of the Royal Anthem, followed by a welcome address by Mr. Richter and opening remarks by Ms. Supamas Isarabhakdi. Guests were then treated to a Khon performance from the Ramakien epic titled “Hanuman Captures Suwannamatcha and Yok-Rob”, presented by the Art Association for Youth.

In her tribute speech, Ms. Usa Somboon honored Her Majesty’s lifelong service to the Thai people and invited all participants to observe 93 seconds of silence in remembrance of her boundless benevolence. The program continued with a rendition of the royal composition “Sai Fon” by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great and a poem & reflections written and recited by ISB students in praise of Her Majesty.