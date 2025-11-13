International School Bangkok Holds Remembrance Ceremony Honoring Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother

The ceremony was presided over by Ms. Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, and attended by Mr. Andy Richter, Chair of the ISB Board of Trustees; Ms. Usa Somboon, ISB Headmistress; Ms. Deborah Caskey, Deputy Head of School; as well as ISB leadership, staff, faculty, parents, and students.
Distinguished guests included Mr. Kiattisak Trongsiri, Governor of Nonthaburi Province; Mrs. Panisara Kanchanachitra, Mrs. Raweepan Kaewpiangpen, and Mr. Apichai Aramsri, Deputy Governors of Nonthaburi; and Mr. Vichai Bandasak, Mayor of Nonthaburi, together with other honored guests.
The ceremony began at 9 a.m. with the singing of the Royal Anthem, followed by a welcome address by Mr. Richter and opening remarks by Ms. Supamas Isarabhakdi. Guests were then treated to a Khon performance from the Ramakien epic titled “Hanuman Captures Suwannamatcha and Yok-Rob”, presented by the Art Association for Youth.
In her tribute speech, Ms. Usa Somboon honored Her Majesty’s lifelong service to the Thai people and invited all participants to observe 93 seconds of silence in remembrance of her boundless benevolence. The program continued with a rendition of the royal composition “Sai Fon” by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great and a poem & reflections written and recited by ISB students in praise of Her Majesty.
Ms. Deborah Caskey then delivered the closing remarks, followed by a tribute video. The ceremony concluded with the presentation of floral homage before Her Majesty’s portrait - a moment of deep respect and reflection shared by all in attendance.
Following the ceremony, Ms. Supamas Isarabhakdi led ISB leadership and distinguished guests in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the Royal Exhibition in Honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, held in the ISB Theatre Foyer. The presiding guest then presented a ceremonial offering before Her Majesty’s portrait and viewed the exhibition, which featured displays of Her Majesty’s biography, royal duties, and graceful leadership - a lasting testament to her benevolence and devotion to the Thai people.
The exhibition was also open to ISB students, providing an opportunity for them to learn about Her Majesty’s royal initiatives and lifelong contributions to the nation. It featured the following sections:
QUOTES FROM THE CEREMONY
Ms. Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, reflected on Her Majesty’s lifelong impact:
“Her Majesty believed deeply that education is the foundation of opportunity. She dedicated herself to ensuring that every child, in every province, has the chance to learn, to grow, and to build a better future.”
“Her visionary projects in environmental care, cultural preservation, and women’s empowerment continue to touch lives across this nation, uplifting communities and nurturing hope.”
Mr. Andy Richter, Chair of the ISB Board of Trustees, expressed the school’s gratitude:
“Her Majesty’s legacy reminds us that service to others brings lasting happiness, that through generosity and care, we can transform lives and strengthen the bonds that hold our communities together.”
Ms. Usa Somboon, ISB Headmistress, spoke movingly about Her Majesty’s example:
“Her Majesty once said, ‘True service is doing one’s duty for the benefit of others, not expecting personal gain, but for the good of the nation.’ Those words define her life, a life lived entirely in the spirit of service.”
Ms. Deborah Caskey, Deputy Head of School for Learning, concluded with a heartfelt reflection:
“At International School Bangkok, we see her influence every day. When our students serve their community, protect the environment, or show respect to one another, we see Her Majesty’s spirit and values reflected in them.”