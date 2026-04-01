Suphajee dismisses CSI LA claims over Northrop University MBA

Later, Suphajee said she would not take legal action against CSI LA, adding that the matter was different from cases in which academic credentials were used directly to seek political office. She said she had not relied on her degree to enter politics and wanted to focus instead on more pressing public concerns.

Northrop University closed in 1991

Northrop University was a private institution in Inglewood, California, with roots dating back to the 1940s. The Los Angeles Times reported in 1989 that its accreditor had moved to strip the university of accreditation over irregularities involving credits, recruitment of foreign students and bookkeeping, though the school appealed the action. In 1991, the university said it would end its degree programmes, citing financial problems and low enrolment.

Records for Northrop University degrees issued before 1992 are still maintained through a student-records arrangement set up after the institution’s closure, according to the Northrop Rice transcript information page.