China's most powerful cargo drone completes maiden flight test

China North Industries Group Corp’s Norinco Luca, billed as the world’s most powerful cargo drone, completed its maiden flight on Tuesday in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province.

Also known as the Changying-8, the prototype lifted off from Zhengzhou Shangjie Airport at 9.30am and stayed in the air for around 30 minutes before returning to the same airport. Norinco UAS, the aircraft’s developer and a Beijing-based subsidiary of China North Industries Group Corp, said post-flight checks on the drone’s flight control, avionics, electronic and power systems all delivered the expected outcome.

The company said the entire test was handled by the aircraft’s intelligent systems, while human controllers supervised the flight throughout.