Thailand faces heavier rain as monsoon strengthens

Thailand is set for more unsettled weather over the next 24 hours, with heavier rain expected in parts of the North, East and South as the southwest monsoon strengthens over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
The Thai Meteorological Department said the stronger monsoon would bring more rain across the country, with heavy downpours possible in some areas. People living near waterways, foothills and low-lying communities have been advised to watch for accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and runoff.
Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms across 40% of the area, mostly from afternoon to evening. Temperatures in the capital region are expected to range from 25-27 degrees Celsius at the lowest to 34-37C at the highest, with southwesterly winds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.
The South’s west coast is expected to be the wettest part of the country, with thunderstorms forecast over 70% of the area and heavy rain likely in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi. Temperatures are forecast at 24-25C at the lowest and 30-34C at the highest.
Marine conditions in the Andaman Sea are also expected to worsen. From Phuket northwards, waves are forecast at 2-3 metres, rising above 3 metres during thunderstorms. From Krabi southwards, waves are expected at around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in stormy areas. Sailors have been urged to navigate carefully, avoid thunderstorms, and small boats in the upper Andaman have been told to remain ashore for now.
On the South’s east coast, thunderstorms are forecast over 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Temperatures are expected to range from 23-25C to 33-36C, while waves are forecast at around 1 metre nearshore and 1-2 metres offshore, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.
The North is also forecast to see thunderstorms over 60% of the region, with heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Tak. Temperatures are expected to range from 22-26C at the lowest to 32-37C at the highest, with southwesterly winds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.
In the East, thunderstorms are forecast over 60% of the region, with heavy rain possible in Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperatures are expected at 24-27C at the lowest and 32-36C at the highest, while the sea is forecast to have waves of 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in stormy conditions.
The Central region is forecast to see thunderstorms across 60% of its area, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Songkhram. Temperatures are forecast to range from 25-26C to 35-38C.
The Northeast is expected to see a lower rain coverage of 40%, mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures are forecast at 23-26C at the lowest and 34-37C at the highest.
The forecast covers the period from 6am on Thursday to 6am on Friday, with authorities urging residents in vulnerable areas and those at sea to monitor weather updates closely.