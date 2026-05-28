Thailand faces heavier rain as monsoon strengthens

Thailand is set for more unsettled weather over the next 24 hours, with heavier rain expected in parts of the North, East and South as the southwest monsoon strengthens over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

The Thai Meteorological Department said the stronger monsoon would bring more rain across the country, with heavy downpours possible in some areas. People living near waterways, foothills and low-lying communities have been advised to watch for accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and runoff.

Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms across 40% of the area, mostly from afternoon to evening. Temperatures in the capital region are expected to range from 25-27 degrees Celsius at the lowest to 34-37C at the highest, with southwesterly winds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The South’s west coast is expected to be the wettest part of the country, with thunderstorms forecast over 70% of the area and heavy rain likely in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi. Temperatures are forecast at 24-25C at the lowest and 30-34C at the highest.