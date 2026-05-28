Draft US-Iran framework could restore Hormuz shipping within a month

Iranian state television reported that it had received an unofficial draft preliminary framework of understanding between Iran and the United States aimed at ending the continuing conflict, with one key element being the restoration of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within one month.

Under the draft agreement, Iran would reopen commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic global energy route, while the United States would withdraw military forces from areas near Iran and lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Iranian state media said the framework had not yet been finalised, and that the Tehran government would take no action until there was “tangible verification” to confirm that all parties were actually complying with the conditions.

The agreement also states that the management of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz would be carried out under co-operation between Iran and Oman, excluding military vessels, and that if a final agreement could be reached within 60 days, it could be endorsed as a binding resolution of the United Nations Security Council.