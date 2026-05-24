Trump says Iran deal framework largely agreed as Hormuz talks advance

Trump speaks with regional leaders

Trump, whose approval ratings have been hit by the effect of the war on US energy prices, said on Friday he would skip his son’s wedding over the weekend, citing Iran as one reason he planned to remain in Washington.

He wrote on Truth Social that he had spoken by phone on Saturday with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey and Pakistan. Axios reported that the leaders had urged Trump to accept the emerging framework.

Pakistan has sought to narrow differences between Iran and the United States after weeks of war left the Strait of Hormuz closed to most shipping, despite a fragile ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking earlier on Saturday during a visit to India, repeated Trump’s conditions for ending the fighting.

“Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. The straits need to be open without tolls. They need to turn over their enriched uranium,” Rubio said.

He added that some progress had been made and that work was continuing.

“Even as I speak to you now, there’s some work being done. There is a chance that, whether it’s later today, tomorrow, in a couple days, we may have something to say,” Rubio told reporters in New Delhi.

US Vice President JD Vance returned to the White House on Saturday afternoon, cutting short a trip to Ohio.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and says it has the right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes. Tehran has demanded supervision of the strait, an end to the US blockade on its ports, and the lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil sales.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the direction of talks this week had been towards reducing disputes, but warned that several issues still had to be addressed through mediators.

“We will have to wait and see where the situation ends in the next three or four days,” Baghaei said.

He said the US blockade on Iranian shipping remained an important issue, but Tehran’s priority was ending the threat of renewed US attacks and the continuing conflict in Lebanon, where Iran-allied Hezbollah militants are fighting Israeli troops in the south.

Munir left Tehran on Saturday after talks with Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Qalibaf said Iran would continue to pursue its “legitimate rights” both on the battlefield and through diplomacy, but said Tehran could not trust “a party that has no honesty at all”, repeating an accusation Iran has made several times before.

He said Iran’s armed forces had rebuilt their capabilities during the ceasefire and warned that if the US “foolishly restarts the war”, the consequences would be “more forceful and bitter” than at the start of the conflict.

Despite weeks of fighting, Iran has retained its stockpile of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium, along with its missile, drone and proxy capabilities.