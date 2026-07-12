Argentina set up England showdown as World Cup semi-final line-up confirmed

England advance through Bellingham double

England booked their place in the last four by defeating Norway 2-1 after extra time in Miami.

Andreas Schjelderup gave Norway the lead in the 36th minute, but Jude Bellingham equalised shortly before half-time and struck again early in extra time to send England through.

England will now renew their historic World Cup rivalry with Argentina, while the winners will face either France or Spain in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

France and Spain complete European challenge

France reached the semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Morocco. Kylian Mbappé scored the opening goal and helped create the second for Ousmane Dembélé as the two-time champions advanced.

Spain edged Belgium 2-1, with substitute Mikel Merino scoring the late winner after Charles De Ketelaere had cancelled out Fabián Ruiz’s opening goal. The result sent Spain into their first World Cup semi-final since winning the tournament in 2010.

The four quarter-final results were:

France 2-0 Morocco

Spain 2-1 Belgium

England 2-1 Norway after extra time

Argentina 3-1 Switzerland after extra time

World Cup semi-final schedule in Thailand

Wednesday, July 15

2am: France v Spain

Thursday, July 16

2am: England v Argentina

Both matches are scheduled to be shown in Thailand on Monomax and Monomax Sports Channel 29.

The France-Spain match will be played in Dallas on Tuesday, July 14, local time, while England and Argentina will meet in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 15.

Historic halftime show planned for final

The final on July 19 will feature the first FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS have been announced as co-headliners, with the performance forming part of an initiative supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.