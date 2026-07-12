Travellers warned against carrying parcels as Thailand targets cannabis smugglers

Travellers told not to carry other people’s belongings

The government advised travellers not to accept packages, luggage or other items from people asking them to carry the goods across an international border.

They should also inspect their baggage carefully to ensure that cannabis, cannabis flower or products containing cannabis have not been concealed inside.

Ploythalay said travellers should reject paid courier jobs and online offers to transport goods abroad because they might not know what was hidden in a package or suitcase.

The warning is intended to prevent members of the public from becoming involved, knowingly or otherwise, in transnational cannabis-smuggling operations.

Smuggling carries maximum 10-year sentence

Depending on the circumstances, people caught taking cannabis out of Thailand illegally may face prosecution under several laws.

Under the Customs Act B.E. 2560 (2017), an offender may be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, fined four times the duty-inclusive value of the goods, or face both penalties.

Offences under the Protection and Promotion of Traditional Thai Medicine Wisdom Act B.E. 2542 (1999) carry a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a fine of up to Bt20,000, or both.

The government said violations relating to the Ministry of Public Health’s 2025 notification on cannabis as a controlled herb could also result in up to one year in prison, a maximum fine of Bt20,000, or both.

Travellers also face destination-country laws

People transporting cannabis abroad could also be prosecuted under the laws of their destination country.

The government warned that cannabis remained classified as a serious narcotic in many countries, including some of Thailand’s neighbours. Penalties for illegal importation vary by jurisdiction and, according to the statement, can range from lengthy or life imprisonment to capital punishment in some countries.

Travellers were urged to check and comply with the laws of every country on their route rather than relying on Thailand’s domestic cannabis rules.

Public asked to report courier recruitment

The government also sought public cooperation in identifying suspected transnational smuggling activities.

People who notice suspicious behaviour, attempts to take cannabis out of Thailand or online advertisements recruiting paid couriers can report the information through the 191 or 1599 hotlines, which operate around the clock.