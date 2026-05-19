War fears ease — Oil drops as Trump delays Iran strike

Oil prices fell sharply on Monday after US President Donald Trump said he had decided to hold off on a planned military strike against Iran, opening the door for fresh negotiations after Pakistan delivered a revised proposal from Tehran to Washington.

Reuters reported that the latest diplomatic effort was relayed through Pakistan, which has been acting as an intermediary between the United States and Iran as tensions remain high following weeks of conflict in the Middle East.

According to Reuters, Trump said he had paused the scheduled attack because he wanted to see whether negotiations could still succeed, although he warned that the US remained prepared for large-scale military action if talks collapsed.

A Pakistani source said Tehran’s revised proposal focused primarily on ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and easing restrictions affecting shipping and maritime trade. More sensitive issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme and uranium enrichment activities, would likely be handled in later negotiations.