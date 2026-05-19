Thai hotels expect foreign guest numbers to decline in Q2 2026

The April 2026 Hotel Business Operator Sentiment Index, jointly prepared by the Thai Hotels Association (THA) and the Bank of Thailand (BOT), was based on a survey conducted from April 16 to 30, 2026, among respondents from 134 accommodation businesses.

Assessing the outlook for “foreign tourist” customers in the second quarter of 2026, it found that more than 62% of operators expected long-haul guests to decline by more than 10% from the same period last year.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the THA, said most hotel businesses, particularly four-star hotels and above, expected overall foreign guest numbers in the second quarter of 2026 to decline from the same period last year.

For the “long-haul” market, more than 34% of survey respondents expected a drop of more than 20%, while another 28% said it was likely to fall by 11-20%.

This meant more than 62% expected a decline of more than 10%, driven by unrest in the Middle East, which had pushed up tourism costs, including higher air fares, and reduced travel confidence.

For the “short-haul” market, excluding China, more than 22% of survey respondents expected a decline of more than 20% in the second quarter, while another 30% said it was likely to fall by 11-20%.

A further 18% said it was likely to decline by no more than 10%.

Looking only at the “Chinese market”, 17% of survey respondents expected travel to Thailand to fall by more than 30%, while 11% expected a decline of 21-30%.

Another 23% expected a fall of 11-20%, and a further 16% expected a decline of no more than 10%.