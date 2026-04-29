BOT teams up with DCCE, TAT and banks to support sustainable hotels

The Bank of Thailand (BOT), in collaboration with the Department of Climate Change and Environment (DCCE), the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and nine commercial banks, launched the Financing the Transition: Green Solutions for Hotels programme on Tuesday (April 21) at the Pearl Phuket Hotel in Phuket province.

The programme brings together government agencies, financial institutions and the private sector to help Thai hotel businesses make a practical transition towards environmental sustainability, while raising the country’s tourism ecosystem to international standards.

The initiative builds on the success of the Financing the Transition programme launched in 2024, a collaboration between the BOT and commercial banks to develop financial products that support business adaptation, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises.