Green finance no longer optional in climate transition, speakers warn

Karin Boonlertvanich, executive vice president of Kasikorn Bank, said financing alone cannot drive the shift, especially for smaller businesses. “Financing is the last one,” he said, explaining that companies first need awareness, knowledge, workable solutions and tools to measure their carbon emissions.

He said many SMEs want green loans but still do not know their emissions baseline or how much they plan to reduce it, making transition tools and technical guidance just as important as funding itself.

He added that the transition can create broader business value, not just marginally better funding terms. Kasikorn Bank, he said, had already extended 200 billion baht in support and aims to raise that to 500 billion baht over the next five years across large corporates, SMEs and retail clients.

The goal, he said, is to help businesses become more efficient, more competitive and better prepared for a changing global economy.

Stefan Oehri, portfolio manager at LGT Capital Partners (Asia-Pacific), said the sustainable bond market had matured significantly, with stronger standards and more sophisticated investors.

He said investors now “look beyond the labels” and want evidence that green and sustainability-linked instruments are delivering impact that is measurable and clearly observable. In his view, transition finance will only gain credibility if outcomes are transparent and real.

Pathway to a sustainable future

The pathway described by speakers was pragmatic rather than absolute. Oehri said the market is moving towards a more realistic and science-based approach, recognising that decarbonisation will not happen at the same speed in every sector.

Heavy industries, for example, face a much harder path than consumer-facing sectors, meaning progress needs to be judged in context rather than through a one-size-fits-all model.

Karin said banks therefore need sector-by-sector “glide paths” to track how portfolio emissions fall year by year on the way to net zero by 2050. He said reducing carbon intensity does not necessarily mean cutting loan books, but shifting more lending towards greener activities over time.

He also argued that policy support should reward companies that are improving each year, rather than setting absolute hurdles that risk leaving many businesses behind.

Regulation was another key part of the pathway. Bilecen said long-term investments in renewable energy, storage and infrastructure require a reliable regulatory framework because projects such as power plants can run for 20 to 50 years.

Karin added that policymakers need a wider mix of instruments, including bonds, bank loans, grants and blended finance, so that each transition project can be matched with the right kind of funding.

Overall, the seminar’s message was clear: green finance is no longer a niche ESG product or a branding exercise. It is becoming a central mechanism for mobilising capital, managing climate risk and helping economies move towards a more sustainable future.

With clear standards, credible transition plans, better tools and supportive policy, speakers said green finance can turn climate ambition into practical economic progress.