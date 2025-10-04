CP Group CEO urges Thailand to seize supply chain shifts and green finance amid global volatility

At the TSCN Business Partner Conference 2025 during the Sustainability Expo (SX2025), Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group), outlined the challenges and opportunities facing Thailand as global dynamics reshape economies, finance, and technology.
Suphachai noted that the world is increasingly shaped by two major economic and technological powers, with their policy shifts inevitably disrupting global supply chains. The United States, he said, is pursuing protectionist measures — tariffs, trade restrictions, and domestic industrial policies — driven by trade deficits, high public debt, and slowing infrastructure development.
Such shifts have already forced CP Group to adapt, including switching animal feed imports from Europe and Brazil to the US.
However, Suphachai emphasised that disruption brings opportunity. Thailand is benefiting from companies diversifying away from China to mitigate risk, with rising investment in electronics, EVs, and technology manufacturing. US hyperscale tech firms are also investing in ASEAN, particularly relocating data centres to Thailand as Malaysia faces energy constraints.
This influx is reshaping Thailand’s supply chains. “Businesses must see this as an opportunity,” Suphachai said, “but the key challenge is whether Thailand has sufficient energy — especially clean energy — and whether SMEs can adapt to benefit from this production shift.”
He argued that the economy is entering an “Innovationist Era”, driven by technologies such as AI, robotics, and advanced computing. Businesses should not wait to be forced to change but must proactively transform, becoming “living laboratories” where young people can experiment.
“Be ready to fail small, learn a lot,” Suphachai urged, calling on companies to embrace a continuous cycle of trial and innovation.
For Thailand to remain competitive, Suphachai said the government must strengthen green financing, creating funds and mechanisms to lower interest rates for sustainable loans. This would attract international companies, while enabling Thai SMEs to upgrade and align with global supply chain standards.
He also stressed the importance of collaboration, particularly for smaller firms. “Competition should shift from rivals to teachers,” he said, noting the need to link with global partners and universities to harness fresh, out-of-the-box thinking from younger generations.
Executives, Suphachai argued, must develop a global perspective by seeking knowledge and expertise from across the world — whether in China, the US, or Scandinavia — to learn how to adapt rapidly.
Ultimately, he said, Thailand should position itself as an open hub for global talent and investment. “If we can attract the world’s best people to work and invest here, Thailand will adapt faster and become a pillar of strength for the region.”