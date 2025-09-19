CP Group Launches Landmark Innovation Festival to Drive Thailand's Tech Future

Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), one of Asia's largest conglomerates, has officially opened its eighth annual "CP Innovation Exposition & Symposium 2025" at True Digital Park in Bangkok, cementing its position as Thailand's premier technology-driven company.



Under the theme "Innovate the Future for a Better Tomorrow," the three-day event brings together more than 3,000 innovations from CP's global workforce of 500,000 employees across four continents, representing an economic value exceeding 40 billion baht.



The exposition features over 200 carefully selected innovations spanning four key areas: products and services, processes, business models, and sustainability initiatives.

These range from proof-of-concept prototypes to commercially ready solutions poised for global scaling.

"Innovation means creating something new that's better than before, and it remains one of CP Group's core values," said Suphachai Chearavanont, Chief Executive Officer of CP Group. "Sustainable progress for both organisations and society requires innovation coupled with ethics. Success doesn't happen overnight—it comes from learning from failures and never stopping the pursuit of new ideas."

The CEO emphasised artificial intelligence's pivotal role in the company's future strategy.