CP Group Launches Landmark Innovation Festival to Drive Thailand's Tech Future

Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), one of Asia's largest conglomerates, has officially opened its eighth annual "CP Innovation Exposition & Symposium 2025" at True Digital Park in Bangkok, cementing its position as Thailand's premier technology-driven company.
Under the theme "Innovate the Future for a Better Tomorrow," the three-day event brings together more than 3,000 innovations from CP's global workforce of 500,000 employees across four continents, representing an economic value exceeding 40 billion baht.
The exposition features over 200 carefully selected innovations spanning four key areas: products and services, processes, business models, and sustainability initiatives.
These range from proof-of-concept prototypes to commercially ready solutions poised for global scaling.
"Innovation means creating something new that's better than before, and it remains one of CP Group's core values," said Suphachai Chearavanont, Chief Executive Officer of CP Group. "Sustainable progress for both organisations and society requires innovation coupled with ethics. Success doesn't happen overnight—it comes from learning from failures and never stopping the pursuit of new ideas."
The CEO emphasised artificial intelligence's pivotal role in the company's future strategy.
"AI is the future and will be a crucial partner in driving innovation forward, not just for business and industry, but for consumers, society, and the environment," he explained.
CP Group has invested heavily in creating a comprehensive innovation ecosystem, including data centres, cloud infrastructure, and AI laboratories.
The company is developing True Digital Park, Cloud 11, and a new project on Sukhumvit Road 50 to establish Bangkok as an "Innovation District" and position Thailand as the region's innovation hub.
The Chairman Awards ceremony recognised 82 outstanding innovations across CP's subsidiaries worldwide. The prestigious accolades recognised employees for creating groundbreaking innovations across various business units.
Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF) was the big winner, securing 37 awards, while CP ALL received 16 awards and True Corporation was honoured with 5. Other recipients included CP AXTRA with 3 awards, and the parent company, Charoen Pokphand Group, with 2.
The group's international reach was also recognised, with its Chinese operations taking home 13 awards and the Vietnamese branch receiving one.
Additional winners included Chia Tai, Integrated Crop Business, Rice, Transportation, and Services (CPCRT), and Perfect Companion Group (PCG). The awards ceremony demonstrated the group's dedication to fostering innovation and technological advancement.
A highlight of the event was the signing of strategic partnerships with nearly 30 leading organisations from Thailand and abroad. Partners include technology giants such as IBM Thailand, Tencent Cloud, Huawei Thailand, and ZTE Thailand, alongside government agencies including the National Innovation Agency (NIA) and the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA).
Dr Teeraphol Thanasakyuth, Chief Sustainability Officer and Chief Strategy Development Officer at CP Group, described the partnerships as more than ceremonial gestures.
"This collaboration represents a unified effort to create a complete innovation ecosystem, extending research work, supporting start-ups and spin-offs to create new S-curves that will elevate Thailand's technological capabilities on the global stage," he stated.
The exposition features three Centres of Excellence: Bio-Tech Lab, Digital & AI Lab, and Data Centre & Cloud CoE, serving as the foundation for innovation across CP's diverse business portfolio.
The symposium includes over 30 sessions featuring more than 60 global technology leaders from Google Cloud, Microsoft, AWS, Huawei, Tencent, ByteDance, and McKinsey & Company. MIT academics and senior executives from Thailand will share insights on AI, robotics, green technology, and biotechnology—key drivers of the global economy in the coming century.
The Technology Showcase presents one of Thailand's largest displays of robotics and AI technology, featuring humanoid robots, robot dogs, boxing robots from Unitree, AI and Robot Kitchen demonstrations from XI XIANG, and passenger drones from Tcab Tech.
These exhibits reflect CP's vision of bridging future technology with everyday life.
"The CP Innovation Exposition & Symposium 2025 is not merely a platform for showcasing innovations—it's a crucial strategy for creating an innovation ecosystem that connects people, technology, and society," the company stated.
As CP Group enters its second century of operations, the exposition reinforces its commitment to technological transformation whilst maintaining its position as a cornerstone of Thailand's economic development and a competitive force on the global stage.