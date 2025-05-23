“CP Group,” through “True IDC,” Launches Thailand’s First AI Hyperscale Data Center

Bangkok – May 22, 2025 – True Internet Data Center (True IDC), a leading data center and cloud service provider under Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), officially launched Thailand’s first AI Hyperscale Data Center, reinforcing its commitment to advancing the nation’s digital infrastructure to support the new economy and positioning Thailand as the digital hub of ASEAN.

Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont, Chief Executive Officer of Charoen Pokphand Group, stated that the launch of this AI Hyperscale Data Center marks a significant milestone in Thailand’s entry into the Giga Data Center era. Digital infrastructure not only supports technological advancement, but also serves as a key mechanism for driving the country’s new economy—benefiting both businesses and citizens. It enhances Thailand’s global competitiveness and readiness for the AI-driven future at both national and regional levels. Moreover, this data center investment fosters knowledge transfer for the Thai people.

“To enable everyone—individuals, companies, and industries—to access AI and cloud technology, a fundamental requirement is a robust data center. This development brings immense benefits to Thailand and its industries, and contributes to the broader region by establishing Thailand as a regional hub while fostering domestic digital research and development.” stated by Mr. Suphachai.