TTB launches 35bn-baht buyback plan to counter market volatility

TMBThanachart Bank (TTB) is moving ahead with a major capital management strategy, after shareholders approved an expanded share buyback framework worth up to 35 billion baht to help navigate volatile market conditions.
The bank said the revised programme reflects its commitment to creating long-term value for shareholders while maintaining flexible and transparent capital management.
Piti Tantakasem, TTB’s chief executive officer, said the bank would manage the share buyback programme with a strong focus on maximising shareholder benefit.
He said there had been two key developments: the expansion of the buyback framework and an adjustment to the buyback method in response to stock market volatility.
Under the revised framework, TTB has received approval to increase the buyback budget to 35 billion baht over four years, from 2025 to 2028. This compares with the previous framework of 21 billion baht over three years.
The approval was granted at the annual general meeting of shareholders on April 21, 2026. Although the expansion was not classified as a transaction requiring AGM approval, the bank said it had sought approval for transparency and to allow shareholders from all groups to raise questions directly.
TTB is currently conducting its third share buyback programme through automatic order matching on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The programme was originally scheduled to run for six months, from February 20 to August 19, 2026.
However, the bank said tensions in the Middle East had placed unexpected pressure on the Thai stock market, making the automatic matching method more difficult due to sharp fluctuations in both prices and trading volume.
After reviewing the relevant factors, TTB’s board resolved to end the third buyback programme early on May 5, 2026, and launch a fourth programme through a general offer to shareholders.
The new general offer will run from May 25 to June 9, 2026, with a budget of 9.245 billion baht. The preliminary buyback price range has been set at 2.20–2.28 baht per share, with the final price to be announced by May 5, 2026.
Piti said switching to a general offer would reduce uncertainty from market conditions and improve the programme’s efficiency, as the buyback would be completed within only 10 business days.
He added that the current regulatory framework, which has removed the previous six-month waiting period before a new buyback programme can begin, has improved flexibility and continuity in buyback management. This would support the bank’s goal of completing share repurchases under the expanded 35-billion-baht framework.
TTB said that even after the fourth buyback programme, its capital position would remain strong and sufficient to support business growth and future risks.
The bank estimates that its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) after the fourth programme will remain above 19.0%, comparable with other domestic systemically important banks, and significantly higher than the Bank of Thailand’s minimum requirement of 12.0%.