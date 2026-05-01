TTB launches 35bn-baht buyback plan to counter market volatility

TMBThanachart Bank (TTB) is moving ahead with a major capital management strategy, after shareholders approved an expanded share buyback framework worth up to 35 billion baht to help navigate volatile market conditions.

The bank said the revised programme reflects its commitment to creating long-term value for shareholders while maintaining flexible and transparent capital management.

Piti Tantakasem, TTB’s chief executive officer, said the bank would manage the share buyback programme with a strong focus on maximising shareholder benefit.





He said there had been two key developments: the expansion of the buyback framework and an adjustment to the buyback method in response to stock market volatility.

Under the revised framework, TTB has received approval to increase the buyback budget to 35 billion baht over four years, from 2025 to 2028. This compares with the previous framework of 21 billion baht over three years.

The approval was granted at the annual general meeting of shareholders on April 21, 2026. Although the expansion was not classified as a transaction requiring AGM approval, the bank said it had sought approval for transparency and to allow shareholders from all groups to raise questions directly.