TTB Chief Warns Thailand's Banking Era of Easy Growth Is Over — and Charts a New Course

Protecting Returns in a Flat-Growth Environment

On the financial metrics, Piti was candid about the ceiling on ambitions. Return on equity, which once reached 18 per cent for leading Thai lenders, has been reset to a “low-teen” target of 10 to 12 per cent — a more honest reckoning with a deleveraging economy, the bank says.

To defend per-share earnings amid a 20 per cent tax on profits, TTB has deployed an 8 per cent share buyback programme running through 2025.

The logic, as Piti laid it out bluntly: if the tax reduces net profit, buying back shares proportionally keeps earnings per share stable even as the absolute profit figure falls.

On bad debt, TTB has set a non-performing loan target of 3.2 per cent and believes the worst of the credit cycle is behind it.

Notably, the bank has rejected the industry trend of offloading NPLs to joint-venture asset management companies, arguing that selling troubled loans to third parties severs the bank’s relationship with customers at precisely the moment they need help most.

Instead, TTB is managing defaults internally through a corps of more than 100 financial coaches — many of them former chief financial officers and audit professionals — redeployed to guide struggling borrowers back to solvency.

Niche Dominance Over Broad Expansion

On the lending side, TTB is applying risk-based pricing as a competitive tool rather than chasing volume.

A new motorcycle loan product, offered through a freshly formed subsidiary “ttb leasing”, targets salaried workers, factory employees, and military personnel already within the bank’s payroll ecosystem.

By pricing risk from existing customer data, TTB is offering rates of 13.99 per cent against an industry norm that can reach 24 per cent for the same segment — effectively skimming the lowest-risk borrowers from a market long dominated by non-bank consumer finance firms.

For small businesses, TTB is positioning itself as a lead architect of SME recovery, working alongside the government and the Thai Bankers’ Association on frameworks for sustainable credit.

Supply chain financing — up 15 per cent over two years and now representing 17 per cent of the bank’s total SME loan book — and a new “ttb business one” digital platform, designed to function as a virtual CFO for smaller enterprises, are central to that push.

Digital as Infrastructure, Not Aesthetic

Underpinning all of this is a digital overhaul that Piti frames not as a marketing exercise but as a matter of institutional survival.

TTB has moved away from off-the-shelf software towards in-house development, arguing that only proprietary systems can deliver the hyper-personalised, “segment of one” customer experience the bank is aiming for.

Artificial intelligence is being deployed to generate proactive financial nudges for individual customers — essentially replicating the bespoke advice of private banking at mass-market scale.

Crucially, the bank is equipping branch staff with the same AI-driven insights available on the mobile app, ensuring that human interaction, when customers seek it, is data-rich rather than generic.

Taken together, TTB’s 2026 strategy amounts to a bet that the bank best placed to weather Thailand’s low-growth era is not the one that lends the most, but the one that keeps its customers financially healthy enough to keep borrowing, saving, and investing.



Whether that model generates sufficient returns to satisfy shareholders in the near term remains to be seen. But in a country where the macroeconomic party has, by Piti’s own admission, already ended, it may be the most credible path on offer.

