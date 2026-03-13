Lee Yewon shares halfway lead as Nemittra keeps pace at Rejuran Championship

Despite that, the rookie was pleased with her position in just her first event on tour.

“Since this is my first tournament, my initial goal was simply to make the cut. Now that I’ve achieved that, I’ll aim to finish inside the top five over the remaining rounds,” she added.

Moon charges into contention

Moon also made a strong move up the leaderboard after producing one of the day’s best rounds. The 32-year-old fired a flawless 66, highlighted by five consecutive birdies from the 15th through the 18th and then at the first. Ranked 37th on the KLPGA Tour, Moon owns one career victory, which came at the Daebo HausD Open in 2024.

Just one stroke behind the leaders was a tightly packed group of nine players on 7-under-par.

Nemittra leads the Thai challenge

Among them was Thai hopeful Nemittra Juntanaket, who emerged as the leading Thai player of the day after returning a 70 featuring three birdies and a lone bogey.

Starting on the back nine, the 29-year-old birdied the 11th and 14th before missing a five-foot par putt at the fifth, her only blemish of the round. She responded with a birdie at the eighth to finish on 7-under-par 137.

“I didn’t feel my distance control was very good today because the wind was quite strong,” said Nemittra, runner-up at last year’s Chongqing Women’s Open in China.

“I didn’t hit many greens in regulation with my irons, so that’s something I’ll need to improve over the weekend. I’ll just try to keep hitting fairways and greens, and if the ball ends up in a spot I like, then I’ll go straight at the pin.”

The player from northern Thailand shared fourth place with a group that included reigning KLPGA Championship winner Hong Jungmin, Jun Yesung, Park Bokyeon, Kim Minju, Kim Shihyun, Yoon Sua, Jeong Yunji and overnight leader Park Danyu.

Another Thai contender, long-hitting Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, struggled on the greens and settled for a 71, leaving her two shots off the pace at 6-under-par 138.

Six Thais make the cut

A total of 74 players advanced to the weekend rounds after the cut was set at even-par 144. Six Thai players made it through, including former LPGA campaigner Jaravee Boonchant, Kan Bunnabodee, Chakansim Khamborn and Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras.

The tournament marks the opening event of the 2026 KLPGA Tour season and is being contested over 72 holes in a four-day stroke-play format. After the first 36 holes, the field was reduced to the top 60 players and ties, who will battle for the title and prize money over the weekend.

Strong backing for season opener

The event is primarily supported by Rejuran and PharmaResearch, with additional partners including the Tourism Authority of Thailand under the Amazing Thailand campaign, as well as K-Food, K-Berry, Thailand Post, UIH, CERAGEM, TP Mills, WAAC, Nolbu, Monkey Travel, Smith & Leather, Golf Pride, SBS Golf, Golf Plus and Quad Sports.

Tickets have been on sale since February 16 via Ticketmelon. Entry for Rounds 1 and 2 costs 300 baht per day, while tickets for the final two rounds are priced at 500 baht. A four-day tournament pass is available for 700 baht.