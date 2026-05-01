52% of Thai workers want fair pay and secure benefits amid slowdown

As Thailand marked National Labour Day on Friday (May 1, 2026), the Thai economy was expected to slow.

The Bank of Thailand forecast that the economy in 2026 would slow, with growth estimated at 1.5%, as it faced risk factors on several fronts, including geopolitical conflict in the Middle East, which raised energy costs for the production sector; high household debt, which weakened domestic purchasing power; and technological change, which was altering the employment structure.

According to a National Statistical Office report, 531,779 insured persons under Section 33 of the Social Security Act were laid off in 2025, up 20% from 2024, or an average of 40,000 people a month.

The trend in layoffs rose by an average of 7% a year between 2022 and 2025.

As of 2025, there were 12.18 million insured persons under Section 33.

Against this backdrop, RealWatch Lab, the Research and Data Analytics unit of Real Smart Public Company Limited, an AI-data-driven technology company, surveyed the views of Thai workers at all levels, including company employees and industrial factory workers, on the needs and concerns of Thai workers in 2026 as they faced a slowing economy.