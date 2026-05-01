52% of Thai workers want fair pay and secure benefits amid slowdown

As Thailand marked National Labour Day on Friday (May 1, 2026), the Thai economy was expected to slow.
The Bank of Thailand forecast that the economy in 2026 would slow, with growth estimated at 1.5%, as it faced risk factors on several fronts, including geopolitical conflict in the Middle East, which raised energy costs for the production sector; high household debt, which weakened domestic purchasing power; and technological change, which was altering the employment structure.
According to a National Statistical Office report, 531,779 insured persons under Section 33 of the Social Security Act were laid off in 2025, up 20% from 2024, or an average of 40,000 people a month.
The trend in layoffs rose by an average of 7% a year between 2022 and 2025.
As of 2025, there were 12.18 million insured persons under Section 33.
Against this backdrop, RealWatch Lab, the Research and Data Analytics unit of Real Smart Public Company Limited, an AI-data-driven technology company, surveyed the views of Thai workers at all levels, including company employees and industrial factory workers, on the needs and concerns of Thai workers in 2026 as they faced a slowing economy.
It reviewed 7,014 messages from all social media platforms from Thursday, January 1, 2026, to Thursday, April 30, 2026, dividing the survey into Thai workers’ needs in 2026 and their concerns in 2026. It found:
On Thai workers’ needs in 2026, the survey found that 52% of Thai workers, ranging from white-collar company employees to factory workers, ranked fair pay and stable workplace benefits as their top need.
Most messages said workers wanted higher salaries, that income was insufficient to cover expenses, and that they wanted better workplace benefits.
The second-ranked need, at 30%, was training in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthen career security and improve work.
Social media posts by this group of workers said the world was changing, companies had to adapt, and so did employees, especially as AI was being adopted in work processes.
They also said AI would make humans lose jobs and that workers had to learn about AI.
Third, at 7%, workers wanted career advancement and equality at work.
Messages said equal opportunities must be created in the workplace and that young people must be given work opportunities.
Fourth, at 6%, workers wanted greater independence and flexibility in work.
Messages said work should be independent and flexible, that employees should not have to work at the company but should be able to work anywhere, saving travel costs and improving efficiency.
Fifth, at 5%, workers wanted work that supported mental well-being and a good environment without high pressure, and wanted organisations to have a supportive work culture that encouraged mutual support.
On work-related concerns, the survey found that 35% of all messages expressed concern about rising living costs, while income did not match expenses.
Most messages said workers were worried that salary increases this year would not keep up with costs, or that salaries would not rise while goods were too expensive.
The second-ranked concern, at 25%, was uncertainty over job stability and employment security because the slowing economy raised worries over layoffs.
Messages said AI was now being used to replace people and would cause job losses, that life was uncertain because of layoffs, and that some had graduated a year earlier and still had no job.
Third, at 22%, workers were concerned about the structure of labour law, which still had limitations in protecting workers.
Messages said that if the value-added tax were raised, expense deduction rights should also be increased, and that workers were not protected in terms of welfare and safety.
The fourth and fifth concerns, both at 9%, were quality of working life and burnout from work.
Workers were also concerned about skills gaps as AI technology played a growing role in organisations, requiring workers to adapt by developing skills to work with AI.
Messages said Gen Z people found it difficult to get jobs because AI handled all basic work, that people had to work hard or face layoffs, and that upskilling had to be a national agenda, especially in AI.
The survey results reflected that structural changes in the economy and technology were affecting the work processes of Thai workers.
In economic terms, Thai workers had needs and concerns relating to the cost of living.
They wanted income security while also worrying about higher living costs and layoffs, which stemmed from the economic slowdown and technological structural change.
Technological structural change had also made Thai workers more alert to the need to develop their capacity to work with technology, especially as AI took on a growing role at work.
Many workers, therefore, placed importance on developing the ability to work with technology to build job security.