Thai banking system remains stable in 2025 despite lower profits

Somchai Lertlarpwasin, Assistant Governor of the Financial Institutions Supervision Group, Bank of Thailand (BOT), revealed the overview of the commercial banking system in the fourth quarter of 2025.

He stated that the commercial banking system remains sound and stable, with high levels of capital, loan loss reserves, and liquidity.

The overall commercial banking system's loans (including subsidiaries) in Q4 2025 contracted by 1.1% year-on-year, a rate close to the previous quarter.

This was driven by the continuous contraction in SME and consumer loans, reflecting elevated credit risks.

Meanwhile, large corporate loans contracted slightly, partly due to lower credit demand in line with economic conditions.

Regarding credit quality, Non-Performing Loans (NPL or Stage 3) in Q4 2025 decreased to THB536 billion, resulting from debt repayments and credit quality management.

This brought the ratio of NPLs to total loans down to 2.84%. Stage 2 loans also decreased to 7.07%, primarily due to debt repayments according to debt restructuring conditions.

For the 2025 operating performance, the net profit decreased from the same period last year.