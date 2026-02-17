Cabinet approves Thailand-IEA plan to boost energy security and clean energy transition

On Tuesday (February 17), Lalida Periswiwatana, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed that the Cabinet had approved the draft cooperation plan between Thailand's Ministry of Energy and the International Energy Agency (IEA) for the years 2026–2027.
The Ministry of Energy proposed this plan, and the Cabinet has authorized the Energy Permanent Secretary, or a designated representative, to sign the agreement between February 17 and 18 in Paris, France.
Lalida explained that this cooperation plan is an extension of previous collaborations, aimed at strengthening Thailand's energy capacity over the next two years.
The plan covers key areas such as exchanging energy data and statistics according to international standards, preparing for energy emergency situations, promoting energy efficiency, developing energy policies and models, expanding renewable energy, enhancing electricity and digital systems, and advancing low-carbon energy technology and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Additionally, the plan includes regional and global cooperation, such as the development of a Southeast Asia energy outlook report, reviewing ASEAN energy security, exchanging personnel, training, and continuously enhancing Thailand’s energy capabilities.
Lalida further noted that this cooperation framework is a policy and academic partnership that does not create any binding international legal obligations nor impose commitments on future Cabinets. The Ministry of Energy has already allocated a budget to support the implementation of these activities.
This Thailand-IEA collaboration is expected to elevate the management of the country’s energy sector, support the development of energy policies aligned with global trends, enhance energy security, and expedite the transition to clean energy, aiming for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions while fostering sustainable economic growth in Thailand.