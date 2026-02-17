Cabinet approves Thailand-IEA plan to boost energy security and clean energy transition

On Tuesday (February 17), Lalida Periswiwatana, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed that the Cabinet had approved the draft cooperation plan between Thailand's Ministry of Energy and the International Energy Agency (IEA) for the years 2026–2027.

The Ministry of Energy proposed this plan, and the Cabinet has authorized the Energy Permanent Secretary, or a designated representative, to sign the agreement between February 17 and 18 in Paris, France.