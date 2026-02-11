BIC and Klangjaturat Art Gallery Use Art to Promote Energy Learning Support Local Youth

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2026

Bangkok (February 5, 2026) Bangpa-in Cogeneration Limited (BIC), a subsidiary of CK Power Public Company Limited (SET: CKP), led by Mr. Woravudh Anuruxwongsri, (4th from left) together with Mr. Samarn Klangjaturat, master artist teacher and founder of Klangjaturat Art Gallery (5th from left), and a group of art educators, jointly launched “Art Power: The Energy Transition” drawing project for students from schools surrounding the Bangpa-in Cogeneration Power Plant.

The activity aims to promote learning through art, enhance understanding of energy and the sustainable use of resources, and support the role of teachers in applying knowledge and creative processes to further develop teaching and learning practices. It seeks to strengthen the skills and potential of students within the local community. This initiative is implemented under the Company’s CSR Strategy Framework 2022–2026. The event took place at Ayutthaya City Park Shopping Center in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province.

