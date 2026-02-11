BIC and Klangjaturat Art Gallery Use Art to Promote Energy Learning Support Local Youth

The activity aims to promote learning through art, enhance understanding of energy and the sustainable use of resources, and support the role of teachers in applying knowledge and creative processes to further develop teaching and learning practices. It seeks to strengthen the skills and potential of students within the local community. This initiative is implemented under the Company’s CSR Strategy Framework 2022–2026. The event took place at Ayutthaya City Park Shopping Center in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province.