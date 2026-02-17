Thailand faces surge in hotspots, neighbors contribute to rising air pollution

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2026

Thailand's GISTDA reports 692 hotspots across the country as of February 16, 2026, with neighboring countries' escalating fires contributing to a surge in PM 2.5 levels.

Thailand Sees Surge in Hotspots Amid Regional Fire Crisis

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) on Tuesday reported a significant rise in hotspots across Thailand, with a total of 692 detected by the Suomi NPP satellite system's VIIRS.

The majority of these hotspots, as of Tuesday, remain concentrated in national forest reserves, signaling a continuing environmental crisis.

Breakdown of Hotspot Distribution in Thailand

GISTDA's analysis revealed the following distribution of hotspots across different areas:

  • National Forest Reserves: 220 hotspots
  • Agricultural Areas: 129 hotspots
  • State-Owned Land (SPK): 129 hotspots
  • Conservation Forest Areas: 127 hotspots
  • Community and Other Areas: 81 hotspots
  • Roadside Areas: 6 hotspots

The national forest reserves continue to bear the brunt of the fires, making them the primary focus of concern for both environmental and air quality impacts.

Regional Fires Contribute to Rising PM 2.5 Levels

While Thailand's authorities maintain vigilance over the increasing hotspots, the situation remains grim across the Mekong River Basin. Fires in neighboring countries continue to exacerbate the transboundary haze, which directly affects air quality in Thailand. The number of hotspots in nearby countries as of mid-February are:

  • Myanmar: 3,510 hotspots
  • Cambodia: 1,850 hotspots
  • Laos: 799 hotspots
  • Vietnam: 187 hotspots
  • Malaysia: 4 hotspots

The large number of hotspots in these countries, particularly Myanmar and Cambodia, is a key contributor to the escalating PM 2.5 levels, especially in Northern and Central Thailand.

Real-Time Monitoring for Public Awareness

For those seeking to stay informed and take timely action, GISTDA offers real-time tracking of hotspots, wildfire reports, and environmental risks. Citizens are encouraged to visit GISTDA's website
 for updates and to plan for health protection measures as the situation unfolds.

