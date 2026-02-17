Thailand faces surge in hotspots, neighbors contribute to rising air pollution

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) on Tuesday reported a significant rise in hotspots across Thailand, with a total of 692 detected by the Suomi NPP satellite system's VIIRS.
The majority of these hotspots, as of Tuesday, remain concentrated in national forest reserves, signaling a continuing environmental crisis.
GISTDA's analysis revealed the following distribution of hotspots across different areas:
The national forest reserves continue to bear the brunt of the fires, making them the primary focus of concern for both environmental and air quality impacts.
While Thailand's authorities maintain vigilance over the increasing hotspots, the situation remains grim across the Mekong River Basin. Fires in neighboring countries continue to exacerbate the transboundary haze, which directly affects air quality in Thailand. The number of hotspots in nearby countries as of mid-February are:
The large number of hotspots in these countries, particularly Myanmar and Cambodia, is a key contributor to the escalating PM 2.5 levels, especially in Northern and Central Thailand.
