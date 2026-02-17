Thailand faces surge in hotspots, neighbors contribute to rising air pollution

The national forest reserves continue to bear the brunt of the fires, making them the primary focus of concern for both environmental and air quality impacts.

Regional Fires Contribute to Rising PM 2.5 Levels

While Thailand's authorities maintain vigilance over the increasing hotspots, the situation remains grim across the Mekong River Basin. Fires in neighboring countries continue to exacerbate the transboundary haze, which directly affects air quality in Thailand. The number of hotspots in nearby countries as of mid-February are:

Myanmar : 3,510 hotspots

: 3,510 hotspots Cambodia : 1,850 hotspots

: 1,850 hotspots Laos : 799 hotspots

: 799 hotspots Vietnam : 187 hotspots

: 187 hotspots Malaysia: 4 hotspots

The large number of hotspots in these countries, particularly Myanmar and Cambodia, is a key contributor to the escalating PM 2.5 levels, especially in Northern and Central Thailand.

Real-Time Monitoring for Public Awareness

For those seeking to stay informed and take timely action, GISTDA offers real-time tracking of hotspots, wildfire reports, and environmental risks. Citizens are encouraged to visit GISTDA's website

for updates and to plan for health protection measures as the situation unfolds.