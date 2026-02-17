Foreign tourist arrivals to Thailand surpass 5 million, with China leading the way

On February 17, 2026, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports updated the latest tourism figures, reporting that between January 1 and February 15, 2026, Thailand had welcomed 5,067,847 international visitors. This represents a 7.59% decrease compared to the previous year, generating an income of approximately 250.59 billion baht from foreign tourist spending.
The top five countries sending tourists to Thailand are as follows:
Natthriya Thaweevong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, spoke about the recent figures, highlighting that the tourism boom during the Chinese New Year 2026 holiday had significantly contributed to the influx of visitors from nearby markets. This included a substantial rise in tourists from East Asia, especially China, which saw an increase of over 32% in arrivals this week alone, with nearly 200,000 visitors. Tourists from Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore also contributed to the growth, totaling over 100,000.
The overall total of 882,556 international visitors in the week of February 9-15, 2026, was an increase of 10.74% from the previous week, or an average of 126,079 visitors per day. The top five nations during this period were:
Looking ahead, the Ministry expects international tourist numbers to stabilize in the following week, driven by several factors, including the Chinese New Year festival, changes in Chinese travelers’ preferences (shifting from Japan to South Korea and ASEAN destinations), and ongoing efforts to enhance Thailand’s image as a "Trusted Thailand" destination, ensuring safety and facilitating travel through measures like the "Ease of Traveling" initiative.
The government's push to increase airline flights and exempt passengers from certain immigration procedures has been instrumental in boosting arrivals.
Natthriya also noted that, while there had been concerns over a decline in Chinese tourists last year, the government's targeted tourism promotion, market research, and increased security measures had successfully reversed this trend. The number of Chinese visitors has risen steadily since the end of 2025, reaching almost 30,000 per day, which bodes well for the country’s tourism recovery.
The Ministry is focusing on high-value tourism and seamless travel experiences to ensure sustainable growth, promoting quality tourism over sheer volume, and collaborating with the entire tourism supply chain to enhance Thailand’s competitiveness in the global tourism market. The Tourism Authority of Thailand has planned year-round events to maintain momentum and elevate local tourism standards to international levels.