Foreign tourist arrivals to Thailand surpass 5 million, with China leading the way

On February 17, 2026, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports updated the latest tourism figures, reporting that between January 1 and February 15, 2026, Thailand had welcomed 5,067,847 international visitors. This represents a 7.59% decrease compared to the previous year, generating an income of approximately 250.59 billion baht from foreign tourist spending.

The top five countries sending tourists to Thailand are as follows:

China – 770,427 visitors Malaysia – 461,742 visitors Russia – 396,808 visitors India – 333,845 visitors South Korea – 249,305 visitors

Natthriya Thaweevong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, spoke about the recent figures, highlighting that the tourism boom during the Chinese New Year 2026 holiday had significantly contributed to the influx of visitors from nearby markets. This included a substantial rise in tourists from East Asia, especially China, which saw an increase of over 32% in arrivals this week alone, with nearly 200,000 visitors. Tourists from Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore also contributed to the growth, totaling over 100,000.