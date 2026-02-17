Thai aviation surges during Chinese New Year with nearly 3,000 flights a day



Preparedness and Efficiency in Air Traffic Management

AEROTHAI is ensuring smooth operations during this peak period by implementing strategic measures in Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM). This includes coordinating with all related agencies and preparing for potential emergency situations, ensuring that every flight entering Thai airspace is handled efficiently and safely.

AEROTHAI has been collaborating closely with the Slot Allocation Committee to align flight schedules with airport capacity, and it has made adjustments to accommodate the growing volume of air traffic during the Chinese New Year period.

Surachai emphasised the importance of managing air traffic effectively to maintain a high standard of safety while facilitating the increase in flights. This is a significant milestone for the aviation and tourism industries in Thailand, providing a strong foundation for continued growth.

With Chinese New Year marking a peak in air traffic, the Thai government is focused on supporting the industry’s long-term growth by ensuring continued investment in aviation infrastructure, digital transformation, and tourism promotion.

The Chinese market continues to be one of the strongest sources of foreign visitors, and as international travel recovers globally, Thailand is positioning itself as a key player in the global aviation network. With Thailand’s tourism and economy benefiting from the influx of foreign visitors, the nation’s aviation infrastructure and safety standards are well-equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead.

As Thailand looks ahead to a post-pandemic world, these figures demonstrate the vibrant resilience of the aviation sector and the tourism industry, which will continue to support the country’s position as a leading destination for global travel.